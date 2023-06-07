The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
White Sox-Yankees game postponed due to smoke from wildfires

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
Yankee Stadium at 3:10 p.m. CT Wednesday.

Daryl Van Schouwen/Sun-Times

NEW YORK — The White Sox’ schedule game against the Yankees Wednesday has been postponed due to smoky conditions around Yankee Stadium.

The game is scheduled to be played as part of a doubleheader Thursday at 3:05 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. CT.

The Tigers game at Philadelphia was also called off. The postponements were determined following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts and all of the impacted clubs regarding clearly hazardous air quality conditions in both cities. 

“These postponements were determined following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts and all of the impacted clubs regarding clearly hazardous air quality conditions in both cities,” MLB said in a statement.

Clouds of smoke wafting south from Canadian wildfires surrounded the stadium with a haze during the White Sox’ 3-2 win over the Yankees Tuesday night. Conditions worsened around the city and beyond by Wednesday afternoon.

The sky was dark and the heavy air smelled of smoke.

On the ground in Manhattan at 2 p.m., the appearance was more like dusk or dawn, with an orange tint in the atmosphere, but it was worse at the ballpark.

A National Women’s Soccer League game in New Jersey and an indoor WNBA game set for Brooklyn were also called off Wednesday.

