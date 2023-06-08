The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 8, 2023
White Sox hit four homers, defeat Yankees for fifth win a row

Jake Burger, Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez homer in Game 1 of doubleheader in the Bronx

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Eloy Jimenez gave the White Sox the lead against the Yankees with a home run in the seventh inning Thursday. (AP)

NEW YORK — Jake Burger, Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez all homered, and xx lifting the White Sox to a 6-5 victory over the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

The victory was the fifth in a row for the Sox, who despite a 28-35 record are only three games out of first place in the AL Central, whose division-leading Twins lost to the Rays Thursday to fall below .500 at 31-32.

Sox right-hander Lance Lynn allowed five runs in five innings, giving up leads after Burger’s homer in the third against Luis Severino made it 2-0 and after after Robert and Moncada homer in the third to make it 4-2. Jimenez followed Robert’s double in the seventh with a homer to center against Michael King to erase a 5-4 deficit.

The homer was the 13th of the season for Burger but only his second on the road. Moncada, who began the day in a 6-for-44 slump, homered for the first time since April 2. Robert collected his team-high 14th homer and had three hits.

It marked the first time Moncada, Robert and Jimenez homered in the same game.

Lynn, carrying a 6.72 ERA in 13 starts, gave up eight hits and three walks while striking out three. He gave up five extra-base hits including Willie Calhoun’s fourth homer of the season in the fourth.

Gregory Santos, Joe Kelly and Reynaldo Lopez pitched perfect innings of relief, and Kendall Graveman escaped a ninth-inning jam by getting Anthony Rizzo to hit into an inning-ending double play. It was Graveman’s 15th consecutive scoreless appearance, and his sixth save.

The teams are playing two games after Wednesday’s scheduled game was postponed due to hazardous air conditions due to the Canadian wildfires.

The Sox have won six of their last seven and 21 of 35.

