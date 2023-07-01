Slumping Tim Anderson batting second as White Sox try to even series against Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, mired in the worst slump of his career, continues to have the support of first-year manager Pedro Grifol.

Despite his recent troubles at the plate, Anderson stayed in the No. 2 spot in Grifol’s lineup for the Sox’ game against the Athletics Saturday.

Anderson was 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in the Sox’ 7-4 loss Friday to the Athletics, the worst team in the majors. His 4-for-53 slump with three walks in his last 14 games dropped the former batting champion’s average to .226. Two of those hits were singles in a 9-7 win against the Angels Thursday. Anderson scored two runs in that game.

Hitting coach Jose Castro was ejected trying to defend a called third strike on Anderson in the fourth, but there was no beef about the three straight pitches down the middle that Anderson looked at in the second.

In the eighth inning, Anderson struck out with runners on second and third for the third out. He took a few steps toward the dugout and slammed his helmet in frustration.

Anderson owns a .265 on-base percentage and has not homered since last July.

Grifol dropped Anderson from his customary leadoff spot on June 17 in Seattle, bumping Andrew Benintendi from second to first.

Here is Saturday’s lineup:

Benintendi LF

Anderson SS

Robert Jr CF

Jimenez RF

Vaughn 1B

Burger 3B

Grandal DH

Zavala C

Remillard 2B

Cease P

