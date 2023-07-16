Yasmani Grandal ‘feeling great’ in likely last season with White Sox

ATLANTA — Yasmani Grandal envisioned bigger and better things when he signed a four-year, $73 million contract with the White Sox before the 2020 season. At the time, it was the richest contract in club history, surpassing Jose Abreu’s $68 million deal.

The Sox probably expected more, too, when they added a catcher proven to be a plus offensive threat with plate discipline and high marks for framing. But aside from 2021, when he batted .240/.420/.520 with 23 home runs and a .939 OPS in 99 games for the Sox’ AL Central champion squad, and the 60-game 2020 season when he played in 46 games (.230/.351/.422, eight homers) for a Wild Card team, Grandal’s production hasn’t provided much bang for the big bucks.

“Well, I had an idea, a thought of where I wanted to take this team,” Grandal said Sunday. “I thought we were in the right direction and we kind of fell off. So, still working at getting us back to where we need to be. It’s plain and simple.”

After hitting .202./301/.269 with five homers in 99 games last season, Grandal — as the designated hitter Sunday — appeared in his 76th of the Sox’ 95 games. He was batting .248/.313/.370 with five homers and a .683 OPS. He has caught 58 games.

“I feel great,” Grandal, 34, said. “It’s a matter of being out on the field a little bit more consistently. When I was on the field more consistently, I was producing. And then I stopped. So I’m just trying to do my job.”

Grandal doesn’t sit still before games, hitting early, tending to his body and doing prep work with pitchers.

“I need to make sure I’m not doing too much so that I don’t get hurt,” he said. “But that I’m not doing too little where it’s hindering everything else.”

Grandal will be a free agent after the season. He says he wants to keep playing.

“Oh yeah. Quite frankly, somedays I get here and I kind of ask myself why I keep doing it,” he said. “And some days I get here and I’m like, ‘Man, I could go for another 10.’ But yeah, how I’m feeling right now, I feel good.

“I’m also making that transition over to more of a mentor than anything. So, it’s time for other guys to play and it’s time for me to kind of get those guys to the point where they need to be. So yeah, there’s a lot of things I’m doing behind the scenes that are helping them out, whether it’s approach at the plate, gameplan, processing.”

Jimenez exits game with groin tightness

Rght fielder Eloy Jimenez left the team’s game against the Braves Sunday with left groin tightness. He is being further evaluated, the Sox said.

Jimenez grounded into a third-to-second-to-first double play in the first inning against left-hander Kolby Allard and played his position in the bottom of the inning. Gavin Sheets pinch hit for Jimenez in the second inning.

Kelly due back Thursday

Joe Kelly threw a bullpen and said he expects to return from the injured list the day he’s eligible to come off Thursday against the Mets.

Jose Quintana is slated to make his first start of 2023 Thursday for the Mets.

First-rounder Gonzalez, 16 other draftees agree to terms

The Sox agreed to terms with 17 of their 20 selections from the 2023 draft, including first-round pick (15th overall) shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, who received a $3.9-million signing bonus.