Tuesday, July 18, 2023
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez available to pinch hit, could be in lineup as soon as Wednesday

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Eloy Jimenez talks to reporters Tuesday in New York. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

NEW YORK — Eloy Jimenez was available to pinch hit when the White Sox opened a three-game series against the Mets Tuesday at Citi Field, and it’s possible he could return to the starting lineup as soon as Wednesday, manager Pedro Grifol said.

Jimenez, who left Sunday’s 8-1 win in Atlanta with tightness in his left groin after he tried to beat out a double play, woke up on Monday’s off day in New York feeling better. He did some running, swung the bat and played catch Tuesday.

Grifol had said Sunday Jimenez could be out four or five days but it doesn’t look like it will be that long now.

“If he’s available, I’m playing him,” Grifol said.

Jimenez, who has been injured before running out ground balls during the course of his injury-riddled career, was running exceptionally well in recent days. But he will be encouraged to back down a bit now on some ground balls, Grifol said.

“See what effort is the right one as opposed to — we don’t want the 50% but we might not need the 100% either — just to keep him healthy, on the field. We’ll see.”

Jimenez, the No. 4 hitter in Grifol’s lineups, is batting .269/.313/.463 with 12 homers in 62 games. In his last 15, he was batting .321/..356/.518 with three homers and 10 RBI.

“Whatever it takes to keep him in that batter’s box,” Grifol said.

Jimenez doesn’t find it funny that he’s hurt again but he chuckled in frustration talking about the latest issue Tuesday.

“Unfortunately it’s to me every time, it’s frustrating but it is what it is,” Jimenez said.

“It’s doing better, you know. These kind of things get me sometimes but I feel really good. This is not going to be long term. [Back] maybe Wednesday, maybe the next day I don’t know.”

The Sox desperately need a winning streak “and we gotta do what we can do. It’s something that I can’t control because I try to hustle for my team,” Jimenez said.

“It’s a little bit frustrating because ... every time I feel good something happens. But this is part of the game.”

Trainer’s room

Mike Clevinger will pitch a simulated game Wedneday of two-plus innings and if all goes well, could be in line for a minor league rehab start five days after that. Clevinger said he threw hard and felt good during his bullpen Sunday.

“There’s no need to rush that,” Grifol said.

Clevinger hasn’t pitched since June 14 when he exited a game at the Dodgers with biceps inflammation.

Liam Hendriks will pitch a simulated game at Citi Field Wednesday.

Expanded role for Bummer

Left-hander Aaron Bummer’s role is expanding to multiple-innings relief appearances, if needed.

“Now he becomes a versatile Aaron Bummer instead of just a one-inning guy,” Grifol said.

Bummer threw 2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts Sunday in Atlanta. He allowed one run in 2 13 innings on July 2 at Oakland.

Downers North’s Wolkow signs

Seventh-round draft pick outfielder George Wolkow of Downers Grove North High School and 11th-round pick second baseman Rikuu Nishida of the University of Oregon agreed to terms. The 6-7, 240-pound Wilkow, 17, batted .363 with seven homers in 102 at-bats.

Nineteen of 20 picks are signed.

