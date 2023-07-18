The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito routed by Mets

White Sox trade candidate before deadline has worst outing of season, allowing three homers and five walks

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito gave up three homers to the Mets Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. (AP)

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito reacts as Mets’ Francisco Alvarez runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. (AP)

NEW YORK — This was no way for Lucas Giolito to enhance his trade value or help the White Sox keep a desperately needed winning streak going.

The right-hander with the expiring contract and best resume of any Sox pitcher got clobbered for five runs in the first inning by the Mets, themselves a team in a state of urgency to to save a most disappointing season from going down the tubes.

Blame it on Monday’s off day after the Sox beat the Braves, baseball’s best team Saturday and Sunday. Or Giolito’s eight days off thanks to extended rest. In any case, Giolito’s slider was flat early on, his control was off Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty swatted back to back homers off him in the first inning. TJ Stewart hit his first of the year in the fourth to give the Mets a 7-2 lead.

Giolito, whose ERA climbed from 3.45 to 3.96, had allowed two runs or less in six of his last seven starts. But he needed 100 pitches to complete 3 23 lumpy innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and five walks. He got 11 swings and misses and struck out six.

The Mets led 8-4 after five innings. Designated hitter Yasman Grandal homered for the Sox.

The Aug. 1 trade deadline is two weeks away, and the Sox are all but certain to be sellers after failing to contend in the worst division in baseball. Teammates won’t be surprised to see Giolito, who was acquired with Dane Dunning and Reynaldo Lopez for Adam Eaton in the second major rebuild trade in 2016, get traded before he becomes a free agent.

“You just know it’s part of the game and part of the business,” said Sox right-hander Dylan Cease. “It’s what happens. You just treat it like everything’s normal. But it’s obviously a potential reality.

“It’s definitely sad. It’s not like he’s dying, he’s just going to a different team if that were to happen. But it’s unfortunate, though.”

