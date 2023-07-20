Flashback to birth of a rebuild: White Sox, Michael Kopech, defeat Mets and Jose Quintana

NEW YORK — Michael Kopech got the best of Jose Quintana on “flashback to the rebuild day” for the White Sox at Citi Field.

It was a close call, but Kopech pitched 52⁄ 3 innings of one-run ball, bouncing back nicely from a disastrous start in Atlanta when he failed to finish the first inning on the first day after the All-Star break. Quintana was good, too, allowing two runs on six hits with no walks over five innings in his first start as a Met, his Gotham debut delayed by a left rib fracture.

Kopech and Yoan Moncada came to the Sox from the Red Sox at the winter meetings in 2016. Quintana went to the Cubs for Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease the following July.

General manager Rick Hahn would receive executive of the year and person of the year honors for his work that helped mobilize a fan base that, like Hahn, grew tired of the organization’s state of “mediocrity” as he put it.

The Quintana trade was a clear win, but the Sale trade is viewed as a loss because Sale helped bring a World Series to Boston and Moncada and Kopech, seven years later, have yet to meet expectations.

There is still time for those two, but the Sox rebuild that netted postseason appearances (void of triumph) in 2020 and ‘21 has skidded to a state of 81-81 mediocrity in 2022 and much worse than that in 2023.

The Sox’ 6-2 win over the Mets Thursday, which salvaged one in their three-game series, was their fourth in the last 12 games. They are 40-58 and will be selling, not buying as most everyone would have expected at this point in their contention window, before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

A fan base is voicing everything from disenchantment with ownership and the front office to a shrug of the shoulders for new manager Pedro Grifol to — and this might be the worst thing of all — to caring very little after waiting patiently through the rebuilds for “multiple championships” consistency touted by Hahn.

Here are the Sox’ records since the Sale trade (that was followed by the Adam Eaton trade with the Nationals for Lucas Giolito, Reyaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning):

2017: 67-95, fourth place in AL Central

2018: 62-100, fourth place

2019: 72-89 third place

2020: 35-25, Wild Card

2021: 92-70, first place

2022: 81-81, second place

2023: 41-57, fourth place

The Sox entered Thursday trailing the first-place Twins by 10 games. They had designs on cutting the margin leading to it and making it a meaningful series, but it will not be. Barring a minor miracle, there won’t be meaningful games in September for the first time since 2019.

Grifol was asked Thursday about not getting the necessary winning streak needed to have a glimmer of hope.

“You’re always thinking about the future, regardless of where you’re at,” he said. “This is not a one stop shop ... we want to win this year, regardless of where you’re at, you’re always thinking about winning this year, setting yourself up for next year and the following year.”

Developing and creating culture and “creating a team that can sustain success” exists regardless, Grifol said.

“When it comes to developing and setting yourself up for success, for now and the future, I’m all in. When you’re talking about streaks, I’m not.”

The Sox did set themselves up for a win Thursday with the pitching of Kopech, who lowered his ERA to 4.29 in his longest start since June 4 when he pitched seven innings against the Tigers. Yasmani Grandal doubled in two runs and Elvis Andrus tripled one home in the Sox’ four-run sixth. Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez — back after missing two games with groin tightness — and Zach Remillard had two hits each.