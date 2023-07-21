White Sox want Oscar Colas to turn down the volume

MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie right fielder Oscar Colas wasn’t in the lineup when the White Sox visited the Twins Friday. He was also making an adjustment on his baseball “boom box” as well.

By that, manager Pedro Grifol said, Colas needs to turn down the volume just a notch.

“We have to dial down on the intensity level,” said Grifol, who started the right-handed hitting Zach Remillard in right field against righty starter Joe Ryan to allow Colas to sit back, gather and observe for a night. “This might sound a little weird, but he plays the game at 10 volume, we need to play him at an 8. A 10 makes him a little reckless, especially at the plate.

Grifol said Colas has the tools and essentials to succeed, but since coming back from Triple A Charlotte, he’s batting.

“Let the game come to him as opposed to try and do too much,” Grifol said.

Field coordinator Mike Tosar, who serves as one of the Sox’ hitting coaches, said the focus is on Colas controlling the strike zone.

“Shrinking the strike zone, not trying to cover everything,” Tosar said. “Everything is based on the fastball, too. Trying to have him know where the edges are at and staying away from the edges. Keep him more in the middle of the plate.”

Turning things down a notch might help Colas reel it in and resist chasing. That’s the thought process, anyway.

“We use the analogy of a boom box, if you have it cranked all the way up to 10, do you hear it good?” Grifol said he asked Colas.

Colas said he hears distortion.

At 8 or 9, the volume is clearer.

“Yeah, well that’s kind of where we want you to play, not to where you’re out of control but to where you’re still powerful but in control,” Grifol said.

Colas, one of the franchise’s top prospects, won the right fielder’s job in the offseason and spring training, then got sent down May 2 with a .211/.265/.276 hitting line. He returned after slugging his way to a .866 OPS in 48 but is 4-for-23 in eight games, including three hitless games with a sacrifice fly against the Mets this week.

“The tools are there,” Tosar said. “He’s hitting balls down the third and first base line, homers to left, homers to center, homers to right. It’s just, polish it.

“He’s asking questions, he wants to get better, he knows where his deficiency is right now. He’s working on it.”

Vaughn misses third straight start

Andrew Vaughn’s bone bruise on his left foot kept him out of the starting lineup a third straight day.

“Better, but not good enough to play today,” said Grifol, who wasn’t ruling out a pinch-hit opportunity Friday. “It’s a bone bruise. So it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

Kelly close to return

Joe Kelly (elbow) was eligible to return from the injured list Thursday, but it will wait till Saturday or Sunday. Kelly said Friday he feels good and is ready.

“Everything has come back clean,” Grifol said. “His arm feels great. His body feels really good.”

Crochet done with rehab sting