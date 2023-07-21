The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 21, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox want Oscar Colas to turn down the volume

“It might sound a little weird, but we want him to dial down the intensity,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox want Oscar Colas to turn down the volume
Oscar Colas of the White Sox hits a sacrifice fly against the Mets at Citi Field on July 20, 2023 in New York. (Getty Images)

Oscar Colas of the White Sox drives in a run with a sacrifice fly against the Metsat Citi Field on July 20, 2023 in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie right fielder Oscar Colas wasn’t in the lineup when the White Sox visited the Twins Friday. He was also making an adjustment on his baseball “boom box” as well.

By that, manager Pedro Grifol said, Colas needs to turn down the volume just a notch.

“We have to dial down on the intensity level,” said Grifol, who started the right-handed hitting Zach Remillard in right field against righty starter Joe Ryan to allow Colas to sit back, gather and observe for a night. “This might sound a little weird, but he plays the game at 10 volume, we need to play him at an 8. A 10 makes him a little reckless, especially at the plate.

Grifol said Colas has the tools and essentials to succeed, but since coming back from Triple A Charlotte, he’s batting.

“Let the game come to him as opposed to try and do too much,” Grifol said.

Field coordinator Mike Tosar, who serves as one of the Sox’ hitting coaches, said the focus is on Colas controlling the strike zone.

“Shrinking the strike zone, not trying to cover everything,” Tosar said. “Everything is based on the fastball, too. Trying to have him know where the edges are at and staying away from the edges. Keep him more in the middle of the plate.”

Turning things down a notch might help Colas reel it in and resist chasing. That’s the thought process, anyway.

“We use the analogy of a boom box, if you have it cranked all the way up to 10, do you hear it good?” Grifol said he asked Colas.

Colas said he hears distortion.

At 8 or 9, the volume is clearer.

“Yeah, well that’s kind of where we want you to play, not to where you’re out of control but to where you’re still powerful but in control,” Grifol said.

Colas, one of the franchise’s top prospects, won the right fielder’s job in the offseason and spring training, then got sent down May 2 with a .211/.265/.276 hitting line. He returned after slugging his way to a .866 OPS in 48 but is 4-for-23 in eight games, including three hitless games with a sacrifice fly against the Mets this week.

“The tools are there,” Tosar said. “He’s hitting balls down the third and first base line, homers to left, homers to center, homers to right. It’s just, polish it.

“He’s asking questions, he wants to get better, he knows where his deficiency is right now. He’s working on it.”

Vaughn misses third straight start

Andrew Vaughn’s bone bruise on his left foot kept him out of the starting lineup a third straight day.

“Better, but not good enough to play today,” said Grifol, who wasn’t ruling out a pinch-hit opportunity Friday. “It’s a bone bruise. So it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

Kelly close to return

Joe Kelly (elbow) was eligible to return from the injured list Thursday, but it will wait till Saturday or Sunday. Kelly said Friday he feels good and is ready.

“Everything has come back clean,” Grifol said. “His arm feels great. His body feels really good.”

Crochet done with rehab sting

Garrett Crochet (shoulder) returned from his rehab assignment at Charlotte but hasn’t been reinstated from the IL yet. Crochet allowed six runs on nine hits with 14 strikeouts in 8 13 innings at Charlotte.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Earn the ‘Bell of Shame!’ at White Sox stadium by putting ketchup on your hot dog
Flashback to birth of a rebuild: White Sox and Michael Kopech defeat Mets and Jose Quintana
Something to be said for change of scenery; Former White Sox Jake Diekman case in point
White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech searching for right balance down the stretch
White Sox leadoff man Andrew Benintendi’s hand is feeling better, and it shows
Cubs, White Sox offenses contribute to a nearly record-tying day for MLB
The Latest
072023_Sky_at_Mercury_Kate_Frese_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s lack of cohesion out of the All-Star break might be an indication that this group will never find it
“I mean, we came back,” interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever said. “There are 40 minutes in a game, and there are ups and downs. Of course, there are some times that disconnection happens for both teams, but no. Nothing big.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Nico Hoerner
Cubs
Hoerner hopes slam shows the way out of his hitting funk
Cubs notebook: Fulmer to start Saturday; Swanson getting closer to return
By James Fegan
 
Sen Morimoto performs on the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park.
Pitchfork Music Festival
Pitchfork Day 1: Sen Morimoto, Grave Ives get the party started in Union Park
While crowds were a slow build early in the afternoon, the swarm of Radiohead T-shirts indicated throngs would likely soon be assembling for The Smile, Friday night’s headliner.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Tony Bennett and Mayor Richard M. Daley are photographed in front of Chagall’s “The Four Seasons”&nbsp;in the plaza at Dearborn and Monroe in 1993, where the mayor proclaimed “Tony Bennett Day in Chicago” to honor Bennett’s 67th birthday.
Music
Tony Bennett left his heart in Chicago, too
Mention Chicago during the course of a conversation (or two or three) with Bennett, and his seemingly omnipresent smile would grow even larger. His love for the Windy City ran deep.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Festival goers cheer for Sen Morimoto on the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park.
Pitchfork Music Festival
Pitchfork Music Festival Day 1: PHOTOS
Sen Morimoto, Ric Wilson, Leikeli47 and The Smile are on the bill for the first day of the weekend festival in Union Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 