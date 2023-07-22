White Sox, Twins starting in delay

MINNEAPOLIS — The start of the White Sox’ scheduled game against the Twins Saturday was delayed because of weather in the area.

The start time for the second game of the Sox’ three-game series at Target Field, was changed to 6:45 p.m., one half hour after the schedule time.

The Twins, who lead the AL Central with a 51-48 record, defeated the Sox 9-4 Friday night, dropping the Sox (41-58) to a season low 17 games below .500 and 10 games out of first place.

Dylan Cease is the Sox’ scheduled starter. He has allowed two runs or less in six of his last eight outings. Sonny Gray starts for the Twins.

Before the game, right-hander Joe Kelly was reinstated from the injured list after being out since July 5 with elbow inflammation, and righty Bryan Shaw was designated for assignment.

