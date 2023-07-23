The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 23, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Lucas Giolito pitches five scoreless innings but White Sox suffer brutal loss in 12 innings

Twins walk off White Sox to complete series sweep, drop staggering South Siders to 41-60

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Lucas Giolito pitches five scoreless innings but White Sox suffer brutal loss in 12 innings
Lucas Giolito pitched five innings of scoreless ball Sunday, striking out nine batters. (AP)

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito throws to the Twins in the second inning Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP)

AP Photos

MINNEAPOLIS — In what may have been his last start in a White Sox uniform, Lucas Giolito demonstrated why he should be a coveted addition before the Aug. 1 trade deadline Sunday by pitching five scoreless innings against the Twins at Target Field.

Then the Sox demonstrated one more time how painful this season has been, blowing a three-run lead in the ninth and getting walked off in the 12th in perhaps the most brutal of their 60 losses (against 41 wins) of the season to complete a three-game Twins sweep.

“It is what it is. It sucks though,” Giolito said.

“Tough. Tough series. Not much else to say.”

Giolito struck out nine, surpassing career strikeout No. 1,000 in the process. He gave up six hits and three walks and hit one batter, which hiked his pitch count to 101, but pitched out of trouble in four of his five innings.

Giolito, 29, becomes a free agent for the first time after this season and will probably command the kind of contract the Sox have never been willing to do for a pitcher.

“I’m cool with it. Whatever happens, happens,” Giolito said after the game. “Same thing I’ve been telling you. It’s not really on the forefront of my mind when it comes to when I’m here and I’m getting ready to pitch and I go out and pitch. I’m just going to do my job just like any other year, any other day. That’s it. That’s my mentality. See what happens.”

Giolito’s next turn with the Sox would be Saturday against the Guardians. The deadline is the following Tuesday. Giolito was followed by three relievers who could be on the trading block, too. Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his return from the injured list with elbow inflammation, Reynaldo Lopez pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts before Graveman gave up three runs in the ninth.

Ryan Jeffers’ two-out RBI single against Jesse Scholtens in the 12th, after the Sox got a shortstop-to-home-to first double play with the bases loaded and no outs started by Tim Anderson, put the nail in the Sox’ sixth loss on a nine-game road trip.

“This one really hurts,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “Three-nothing lead in the ninth against these guys, this one stings a little bit.”

The first-place Twins (53-48) lead the Guardians by three games in the AL Central, their largest margin in more than five weeks. The Sox are a season-low 12 games out.

All was well until Graveman suffered his fourth blown save in 12 attempts. Lefty Alex Kirilloff hit a tying RBI double with righty Donovan Solano on deck. Grifol said he trusted his pitcher to do his job and passed on an intentional walk, not wanting to put the winning run on base.

“No. Solano is a contact guy,” Grifol said. “I know he struck out four times, but he puts the ball in play. I like that matchup out there.”

It marked the 14th time the Sox took a lead into the seventh inning or later and lost. They are 4-9 in extra-inning games.

They led 3-0 on homers by Eloy Jimenez and Zach Remillard against Bailey Ober and Remillard’s RBI single. Grifol wasn’t enamored with Remillard trying for a bunt single with a runner on second in the 12th, and no one loved seeing right fielder Oscar Colas fall after a perilous route coming in to make a catch on a Kyle Farmer’s short fly, allowing the tying run to score after Anderson doubled home a run in the top of the 10th.

Colas did have three hits, and he threw out Max Kepler at home trying to score on a single in the second.

None of the good stuff matters as much on days like these, in seasons like these.

“If you dissect this game, we had a lot more opportunities than they did to put this game away,” Grifol said. “We’ve got to find a way to have that killer mentality to where we’re going to put people away, put teams away.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
In Jerry Reinsdorf’s bizarre world, it’s a wonderful life where no one gets fired
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol choosing Eloy Jimenez ‘bats over his legs’
White Sox’ first 100 games don’t cut it for first-year manager Pedro Grifol
White Sox hoping first baseman Andrew Vaughn can return by Tuesday
White Sox, Twins starting in delay
Baseball quiz: Weathering the season thus far
The Latest
Artist Germane Barnes stands in front in is installation “Be Careful, I Always Am” at the Emmett &amp; Mamie Till-Mobley House Museum, Garden and Theatre located at 6427 South St. Lawrence Avenue in the West Woodlawn during a celebration event honoring Emmett Till’s birthday, Sunday, July 23, 2023.
News
Emmett Till-inspired art installation marks groundbreaking on work to restore his former Woodlawn home
The annual ice cream social to celebrate Emmett Till’s birthday also marked the opening of an interactive art installation, titled ‘Be Careful, I Always Am,’ by Chicago-born artist Germane Barnes.
By David Struett
 
Yorkville’s Jason Jakstys (32) lines up a three against Huntley.
High School Basketball
Yorkville senior Jason Jakstys commits to Illinois
Jason Jakstys joins Thornton’s Morez Johnson as a pair of complementing big men in coach Brad Underwood’s 2024 recruiting class at Illinois.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Drew Smyly
Cubs
Cubs unsure of how to use the struggling Drew Smyly
Notebook: Having Michael Fulmer open for him Saturday did not lead to success
By James Fegan
 
A building in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, where the body of 18-year-old Iman Al-Sarraj was discovered on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Crime
Police arrested a man in a fatal stabbing. Then they found a teen’s body in his fridge.
Brandon Sanders, of West Ridge, has only been charged with one of the murders as detectives scrutinize his background, which includes an arrest in Montana for allegedly pushing his wife into sex work.
By Tom Schuba and Rosemary Sobol
 
Jameson Taillon
Cubs
Cubs win laugher to get needed series victory
Bellinger hits two-run jack in first to get things started and teams adds five runs in third
By James Fegan
 