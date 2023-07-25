The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox recalling Yoan Moncada from IL means move to second base for Jake Burger

White Sox open a two-game series against the Cubs Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox recalling Yoan Moncada from IL means move to second base for Jake Burger
Andrew Vaughn of the White Sox is congratulated by Yoan Moncada (10) and Jake Burger (30) after homering against the Marlins on June 10.

Andrew Vaughn of the White Sox is congratulated by Yoan Moncada (10) and Jake Burger (30) after homering against the Marlins on June 10.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The White Sox are expected to return third baseman Yoan Moncada from the injured list Tuesday and start Jake Burger at second base when the team opens a two-game crosstown series against the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The only snag in that plan would be if first baseman Andrew Vaughn isn’t available to return from a bone bruise on his left foot that has sidelined him the last five games, possibly opening a spot for Burger at first. But Vaughn was feeling better and was expected to return to the lineup after Monday’s off day.

Burger, who has started 50 games at third base with Moncada limited by back soreness, has played in four games at second during his career and one this season but has taken pregame work at second throughout the year. With two months to play and the Sox out of postseason contention, assessing the 6-2, 230-pound Burger’s skills at second is worth a try.

“Why not?” manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday, hinting the move Tuesday was very much in play.

Moncada hasn’t played since June 13, and brings a .232/.279/.370 hitting line with three homers in 38 games to the lineup. Moncada began his career with the Sox as a second baseman but the Sox are not expecting to move him back.

Burger is batting .214/.270/.504 with 21 homers and 15 doubles in 82 games.

A roster move to clear space for Moncada will be announced. The Sox have carried three catchers, so sending rookie catcher Carlos Perez back to Charlotte is a possibility.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Baseball by the Numbers: A look at crosstown crossovers
White Sox’ Jake Burger feels like he’s just getting started: ‘The possibilities are limitless, in my opinion’
This wasn’t the future the Cubs, White Sox pictured during 2021 crosstown trades
Wait, the Cubs have some momentum again. Jed Hoyer can’t fold his cards now, can he?
Lucas Giolito pitches five scoreless innings, but White Sox suffer brutal loss in 12 innings
In Jerry Reinsdorf’s bizarre world, it’s a wonderful life where no one gets fired
The Latest
Michigan football Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules.
College Sports
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh facing four-game suspension
Michigan offensive coordinator and line coach Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome are also facing one-game suspensions.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from Wilbur Jurden, president of the Downtown Athletic Club in New York, Dec. 10, 1947.
Obituaries
Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame Heisman winner and Bears quarterback, dies at 98
Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Bears, where he played four seasons.
By Eric Olson | Associated Press
 
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields
Bears
Justin Fields makes NFL Network’s Top 100
The Bears’ QB1 is No. 86.
By Patrick Finley
 
President Biden Establishes National Monument Honoring Emmett Till
Washington
READ: Proclamation establishing Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument
“These places contain historic objects that illuminate the complicated fabric of our Nation and the injustice and inequality that Black people continue to experience today,” President Joe Biden said in signing the proclamation Tuesday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold, pictured in 2014 at the Metra station in the south suburb.
Bears
Bear down south? Richton Park mayor invites team to consider building south suburban stadium
As the Chicago Bears try to haggle over their property tax assessment on the land they bought in Arlington Heights, Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold wants the team to look at his far south suburban village as a potential destination.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 