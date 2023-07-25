Yoan Moncada’s return from IL means move to second base for Jake Burger

The White Sox are expected to return third baseman Yoan Moncada from the injured list Tuesday and start Jake Burger at second base when the team opens a two-game crosstown series against the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The only snag in that plan would be if first baseman Andrew Vaughn isn’t available to return from a bone bruise on his left foot that has sidelined him the last five games, possibly opening a spot for Burger at first. But Vaughn was feeling better and was expected to return to the lineup after Monday’s off day.

Burger, who has started 50 games at third base with Moncada limited by back soreness, has played in four games at second during his career and one this season but has taken pregame work at second throughout the year. With two months to play and the Sox out of postseason contention, assessing the 6-2, 230-pound Burger’s skills at second is worth a try.

“Why not?” manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday, hinting the move Tuesday was very much in play.

Moncada hasn’t played since June 13, and brings a .232/.279/.370 hitting line with three homers in 38 games to the lineup. Moncada began his career with the Sox as a second baseman but the Sox are not expecting to move him back.

Burger is batting .214/.270/.504 with 21 homers and 15 doubles in 82 games.

A roster move to clear space for Moncada will be announced. The Sox have carried three catchers, so sending rookie catcher Carlos Perez back to Charlotte is a possibility.

