The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

“I’m disappointed. This is on me,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says

White Sox are 19 games below .500 entering crosstown series with Cubs

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE “I’m disappointed. This is on me,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol watches his team against the New York Mets Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. (AP)

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol watches during the first inning of a game against the New York Mets Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. (AP)

AP Photos

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol boldly predicted things would change the day he was hired as manager of the White Sox.

They haven’t. In fact, things are worse. Much worse.

After going 81-81 in Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa’s final season, Grifol was given his first managerial job with the expectation he would change culture.

Grifol recalled that day before the Sox played the Cubs Tuesday night with a 41-60 record, and he took responsibility.

“I’m disappointed. This is on me. It’s simple,” Grifol said. “I sat there and I told everybody that we have high expectations here and I was going to lead us to where we want to go. And it’s not happening.”

Grifol said it doesn’t mean he won’t quit trying.

“We’re trying to get better,” he said. “I am disappointed, and there’s no excuse for it. I am the manager of this team, and this thing falls on me. I’m not going to run from it, I’m not going to hide from it, but I am going to work to get it better.”

Grifol walked into roster construction issues beyond his area of responsibility. He lost his closer, Liam Hendriks, to a serious illness and sore arm. And there were other injuries to Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada, and below normal performances from former All-Stars shortstop Tim Anderson, starting pitcher Lance Lynn. The team has been below average defensively at the key positions of shortstop and catcher, as well as second base.

“There’s a ton of different components, and we’re addressing them all. All of them,” Grifol said. “There’s no stone unturned here, believe me, when it comes to us trying to get this thing right, trying to finish strong and move on to next season. There’s a style of baseball that we want to play. There’s a culture that we want to build. It hasn’t happened. And that’s on me. On me, nobody else. That’s on me.”

Grifol never criticizes players publicly but “it doesn’t mean I’m not having difficult conversations with them. It just means I’m not going to sit here and tell you guys about it,” he said.

“But believe me, I don’t have my eyes shut and say, ‘Oh, we’re doing good.’ This is not what I signed up for. So whether it’s personnel changes or whether it’s cultural changes or whatever the case may be, it’s going to happen. This is too good of an organization, too good of an owner for it not to happen. We’re in the process of that. And at the same time, we’re in the process of preparing to beat the Cubs tonight.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox recalling Yoan Moncada from IL means move to second base for Jake Burger
Baseball by the Numbers: A look at crosstown crossovers
White Sox’ Jake Burger feels like he’s just getting started: ‘The possibilities are limitless, in my opinion’
This wasn’t the future the Cubs, White Sox pictured with 2021 crosstown trades
Wait, the Cubs have some momentum again. Jed Hoyer can’t fold his cards now, can he?
Lucas Giolito pitches five scoreless innings, but White Sox suffer brutal loss in 12 innings
The Latest
Cartel_CST_011412.jpg
El Chapo
Top lieutenant for drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ gets more than 19 years in federal prison
Felipe Cabrera Sarabia, known as “The Engineer,” had pleaded guilty to a single count in a sweeping indictment that targeted the top hierarchy of the Sinaloa Cartel.
By Andy Grimm
 
The Cook County medical examiner’s office.
News
Cook County breaks opioid overdose record with 2,000 deaths logged in 2022
Opioid overdose deaths in Cook County have been rising every year since 2018. Opioid deaths were only a fraction of today’s levels in 2015, when 676 were recorded.
By David Struett and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
merlin_114859393.jpg
Crime
Two brothers file lawsuits accusing Chicago detectives of framing them for murder out of revenge, torturing them into confessing
Reginald Henderson and Sean Tyler, who both spent 25 years in prison, contend in federal lawsuits filed Tuesday that detectives targeted them because Tyler had testified for the defense in a case they had handled in 1991.
By Andy Grimm
 
NUP_199079_00006.JPG
Movies and TV
Molly Kearney, a former Chicago comic, loves their range of roles on ‘SNL’
The show’s first non-binary cast member performs this weekend at Zanies in Old Town.
By Carl Kozlowski — For the Sun-Times
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (second from left) meets with the Sun-Times Editorial Board in 2019. Pictured&nbsp;(from left) are then Budget Director Tanya Anthony, Preckwinkle, then Chief Financial Officer Ammar M. Rizki and Chief of Staff Lanetta Haynes Turner.&nbsp;
Politics
County budget hole nearly doubles to $170 million from June estimate: ‘We didn’t have the hard figures on costs’
In June, county leaders said they expected to start the 2024 budget year with an $86 million gap. But now that gap is expected to swell to about $170 million. Officials say they do not expect to increase taxes or fees or add new ones.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 