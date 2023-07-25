“I’m disappointed. This is on me,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol boldly predicted things would change the day he was hired as manager of the White Sox.

They haven’t. In fact, things are worse. Much worse.

After going 81-81 in Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa’s final season, Grifol was given his first managerial job with the expectation he would change culture.

Grifol recalled that day before the Sox played the Cubs Tuesday night with a 41-60 record, and he took responsibility.

“I’m disappointed. This is on me. It’s simple,” Grifol said. “I sat there and I told everybody that we have high expectations here and I was going to lead us to where we want to go. And it’s not happening.”

Grifol said it doesn’t mean he won’t quit trying.

“We’re trying to get better,” he said. “I am disappointed, and there’s no excuse for it. I am the manager of this team, and this thing falls on me. I’m not going to run from it, I’m not going to hide from it, but I am going to work to get it better.”

Grifol walked into roster construction issues beyond his area of responsibility. He lost his closer, Liam Hendriks, to a serious illness and sore arm. And there were other injuries to Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada, and below normal performances from former All-Stars shortstop Tim Anderson, starting pitcher Lance Lynn. The team has been below average defensively at the key positions of shortstop and catcher, as well as second base.

“There’s a ton of different components, and we’re addressing them all. All of them,” Grifol said. “There’s no stone unturned here, believe me, when it comes to us trying to get this thing right, trying to finish strong and move on to next season. There’s a style of baseball that we want to play. There’s a culture that we want to build. It hasn’t happened. And that’s on me. On me, nobody else. That’s on me.”

Grifol never criticizes players publicly but “it doesn’t mean I’m not having difficult conversations with them. It just means I’m not going to sit here and tell you guys about it,” he said.

“But believe me, I don’t have my eyes shut and say, ‘Oh, we’re doing good.’ This is not what I signed up for. So whether it’s personnel changes or whether it’s cultural changes or whatever the case may be, it’s going to happen. This is too good of an organization, too good of an owner for it not to happen. We’re in the process of that. And at the same time, we’re in the process of preparing to beat the Cubs tonight.”