Thursday, July 27, 2023
Whaddya hear? For White Sox’ Lance Lynn, not much when it comes to trade talk

“There’s been no communication, nobody told me anything is close so you’ve just got to pitch,” Lynn said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Whaddya hear? For White Sox' Lance Lynn, not much when it comes to trade talk
White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn. (Getty Images)

White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn. (Getty Images)

Lance Lynn has been told by just about “everyone around the league” he’s about to be traded. But no one he’d actually like to hear it from. Like White Sox general manager Rick Hahn, perhaps.

“I actually know nothing,” said Lynn, known to have interest as the Tuesday trade deadline appears despite his latest rough outing against Cubs Wednesday. “Haven’t been talked to about anything and all that.”

Lynn was traded at the deadline from the Twins to the Yankees in 2018. He started against the Cubs Wednesday with rumors circulating that the Rays were after him. If there is something cooking, as an accomplished veteran who started his career in 2011, he’d like to know. But so far, crickets.

Maybe not much is going on yet for Lynn, who has pitched deep into games but owns a 6.47 ERA and has allowed 28 homers.

“Yeah, in the past I’ve had a little bit more communication knowing what’s going on, knowing what might happen,” Lynn said.

“When you wake up at 8 a.m. and everyone thinks you’ve been traded to three different teams, it’s different. I’m not going to lie. There’s been no communication, nobody told me that anything’s close or anything like that so you’ve just got to go pitch.”

Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were traded to the Angels for prospects Wednesday night. Both are free agents after the season, so off they went. Lynn has a club option for next season. They were counted on to help the Sox contend for the postseason but they might all be gone soon because the Sox were 21 games under .500 going into their game against the Guardians Thursday.

“As a group we didn’t do what we’re capable of and it sounds like there might be some more to go,” Lynn said.

“We’ve underperformed, people are going to new teams because of that. Now it’s turn the page over and see who’s going to be a part of whatever is going to happen here in the future.”

Giolito is an Angel

Lucas Giolito packed his belongings in the Sox clubhouse Thursday and was in good spirits before leaving to join his team in Toronto. And why not, he’ll be a teammate of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on an Angels contending for the postseason.

Giolito knew a trade was coming but it was “surreal” and “kind of shocking” nonetheless.

“A lot of emotions,” said Giolito, an All-Star, Opening Day starter, winner of a postseason game and pitcher of a no-hitter during his seasons on the South Side. “I grew up here as a player and as a man. A lot of failure and a lot of success. I owe this organization a lot. I’m always going to have the White Sox in my heart.”

This and that

Lefty Sammy Peralta was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill one of the roster spots opened by Giolito and Lopez. Peralta is 3-5 with a 5.34 ERA in 25 games (six starts) for Charlotte. He gave up two runs in 23 of an inning against the Twins in his only appearance with the Sox May 4.

The Sox will play a pitcher short until Mike Clevinger is activated from the injured list to start Saturday.

*Touki Toussaint will start Friday in Giolito’s spot. Giolito is slated to start for the Angels in Toronto.

