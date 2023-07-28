White Sox deal Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly to Dodgers

The White Sox have traded starter Lance Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Sox will receive outfielder Trayce Thompson and minor-league pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure.

Lynn said Thursday that, despite rumors that he was on the trading block, he’d heard nothing official from the White Sox front office.

“I actually know nothing,” said Lynn.“Haven’t been talked to about anything and all that.”

Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were traded to the Angels for prospects Wednesday night. Both are free agents after the season, so off they went. Lynn has a club option for next season. They were counted on to help the Sox contend for the postseason.

“As a group, we didn’t do what we’re capable of, and it sounds like there might be some more to go,” Lynn said. “We’ve underperformed; people are going to new teams because of that. Now it’s turn the page over and see who’s going to be a part of whatever is going to happen here in the future.”

Since Kelly signed with the Sox before the 2022 season, the team posted a disappointing 81-81 record last year and sit at 22 game under .500 heading into Friday’s game against Cleveland. Kelly was one of the most experienced relievers on the Sox’ staff and possesses 100-mph velocity and a plus breaking pitch.

Thompson, who was drafted by the White Sox in 2009, has appeared in just 36 games this season, .155/.310/.366 hitting line. The Dodgers placed him on the 10-day injured list on June 4 with a severe oblique stain, then transferred him to the 60-day IL on June 11.

