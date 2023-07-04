White Sox recall Oscar Colás from Charlotte

The White Sox recalled outfielder Oscar Colás from Triple-A Charlotte Tuesday and optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Charlotte.

Colas, 24, made his debut on Opening Day but was sent down to Charlotte after a slow start. He returns having batted .293/.358/.508 with nine homers, 14 doubles, 29 RBI and 35 runs scored in two months time.

After general manager Rick Hahn signaled in the offseason that Colas would be the Opening Day right fielder, Colas won the job during spring training but batted .211/.265/.276 with one homer in 25 games. Having played just seven games at Charlotte in 2022, he was sent back on May 2 for more seasoning.

At Charlotte, Colas posted an .866 OPS in 48 games.

He will be starting in right field when the Sox open a home stand against the Blue Jays Tuesday night.

Frazier is batting .197 with three RBI in 33 games after signing as a free agent on April 28.