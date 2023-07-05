The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
White Sox OF Oscar Colas’ first game back on bases far from perfect

Colas thrown out stealing, lost track of outs during White Sox’ loss to Blue Jays Tuesday

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Oscar Colas gets thrown out stealing Tuesday. (Getty Images)

Oscar Colas of the White Sox is tagged out trying to steal second base by Whit Merrifield of the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 4, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)

Getty

On his first day back from the minor leagues Tuesday, right fielder Oscar Colas was 1-for-4 with a bunt single in a White Sox loss to the Blue Jays, an uneventful return for the outfielder who had seven homers in his previous seven games at Triple-A Charlotte.

Colas has had better days on the bases. He was thrown out attempting to steal and also lost track of how many outs there were when he was on first base with two away in the fifth inning. On Zach Remillard’s routine fly, instead of sprinting around the bases, Colas held up between first and second.

“He was the second hitter in that inning and there was a ground ball that led off that inning that he forgot about,” manager Pedro Grifol said before the Sox’ scheduled game with the Jays was rained out Wednesday night.

The teams will play a straight doubleheader starting at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, and Colas will be back in right field, where he figures to play regularly.

Given the job as the every day right fielder coming out of spring training despite having played seven games at Triple-A Charlotte, Colas showed that he wasn’t quite ready for an everyday job. He batted .211, and the slumping Sox, who started 7-21, couldn’t afford to let him learn on the job, so Colas was sent back to Charlotte.

General manager Rick Hahn lauded Colas’ pregame prep and work ethic at Charlotte.

“His pregame prep, his preparing for the pitchers, really just having a purposeful work day that has put him in a better position to succeed both offensively and defensively has been really what has stood out most,” Hahn said.

The mental miscue didn’t cost the Sox. But Grifol found it surprising.

“It actually does, because we’ve addressed those things,” Grifol said. “We addressed it [Tuesday] night, a few times. I’m not going to see that ever happen again, even though it might.”

Kopech will be back

Hahn reassured that Michael Kopech, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, will return to the starting rotation after the All-Star break.

“The most important part of this is Michael is doing well,” Hahn said.

The Sox have re-jiggered their rotation around All-Star breaks in the past to give extended rests to starters in need, especially those “entering potentially new innings workloads in the year,” Hahn said.

“That was the plan for Michael,” Hahn said. “Unfortunately after the start in Anaheim [last Tuesday], it was pretty clear the shoulder fatigue he was feeling was affecting his delivery and the command that night. We made the decision to accelerate that extra rest up a couple of weeks.”

This and that

Through Tuesday, Sox pitchers owned a 3.61 ERA in 47 games since May 13, the fourth-best mark in the majors. The Sox were 24-23 during that span, compared to 13-27 with a 5.66 ERA in their first 40 games.

*The Sox lead the majors with an average of 9.69 strikeouts per nine innings, which would be the second-highest total in franchise history behind the 2021 club (10.18).

.

