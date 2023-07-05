White Sox, Blue Jays to start in rain delay

The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Blue Jays Wednesday will start in a delay due to a line of thunderstorms approaching the area.

José Berríos (8-6, 3.74 ERA) of the Blue Jays is slated to start against Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.47).

The Sox (37-50) have lost 11 of the last 18 games and 14 of 22, including a 4-3 setback Tuesday opening a six-game home stand taking the team into next week’s All-Star break.

The Sox entered the night in fourth place in the American League Central, seven games behind the first place Twins.