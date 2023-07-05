The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
White Sox, Blue Jays to start in rain delay

Expected storms delay the start of White Sox’ scheduled game against the Blue Jays

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The grounds crew stands ready by the tarp at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Blue Jays is starting in a delay due to an incoming line of storms. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

The grounds crew stands ready by the tarp at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Blue Jays Wednesday will start in a delay due to a line of thunderstorms approaching the area.

José Berríos (8-6, 3.74 ERA) of the Blue Jays is slated to start against Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.47).

The Sox (37-50) have lost 11 of the last 18 games and 14 of 22, including a 4-3 setback Tuesday opening a six-game home stand taking the team into next week’s All-Star break.

The Sox entered the night in fourth place in the American League Central, seven games behind the first place Twins.

