Thursday, July 6, 2023
White Sox reliever Joe Kelly lands on injured list

White Sox recall Nick Padilla from Charlotte, add Jimmy Lambert as 27th man for Thursday’s doubleheader.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list.

The White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

White Sox veteran right-hander Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Thursday before the team’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, the club announced.

Righty Nick Padilla was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Kelly’s spot on the roster. Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was added from Charlotte as the 27th player for the doubleheader.

Kelly’s IL placement is retroactive to July 5 with right elbow inflammation.

Lambert is 2-1 with a 6.85 ERA with the Sox in 2023.

Padilla is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA over 26 relief appearances with Charlotte.

Kelly is 1-4 with a 4.82 ERA in 28 innings, one save and 10 holds over 29 relief appearances.


