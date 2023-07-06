White Sox reliever Joe Kelly lands on injured list

White Sox veteran right-hander Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Thursday before the team’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, the club announced.
Righty Nick Padilla was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Kelly’s spot on the roster. Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was added from Charlotte as the 27th player for the doubleheader.
Kelly’s IL placement is retroactive to July 5 with right elbow inflammation.
Lambert is 2-1 with a 6.85 ERA with the Sox in 2023.
Padilla is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA over 26 relief appearances with Charlotte.
Kelly is 1-4 with a 4.82 ERA in 28 innings, one save and 10 holds over 29 relief appearances.
The Latest
Threads is billed as a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram that the company says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.”
New five-song EP reteams the former Go-Go’s vocalist with ‘I Get Weak’ songwriter Diane Warren in a twist of fate.
Manischewitz, purveyor of traditional Jewish foodstuffs, is developing a ribald personality on Twitter. Not everybody gets the joke.
The last time passenger trains connected the two cities was in 1981.
Tickets — which will be mobile only and general admission — are available on a first come, first served basis and fans can select up to four tickets per day. No walk-up tickets will be available.