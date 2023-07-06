White Sox reliever Joe Kelly lands on injured list

White Sox veteran right-hander Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Thursday before the team’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, the club announced.

Righty Nick Padilla was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Kelly’s spot on the roster. Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was added from Charlotte as the 27th player for the doubleheader.

Kelly’s IL placement is retroactive to July 5 with right elbow inflammation.

Lambert is 2-1 with a 6.85 ERA with the Sox in 2023.

Padilla is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA over 26 relief appearances with Charlotte.

Kelly is 1-4 with a 4.82 ERA in 28 innings, one save and 10 holds over 29 relief appearances.



