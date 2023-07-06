Lance Lynn dominates in opener but White Sox fall 14 games below .500

What a waste.

One little old run could have salvaged Lance Lynn’s stellar outing — backed by scoreless relief from Gregory Santos, Kendall Graveman and Reynaldo Lopez that saw White Sox pitchers retire 22 straight batters — but two Sox singles against Jose Berrios and two Blue Jays relievers in the first 10 innings of a 6-2 loss spelled doom, and gloom, at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday.

The Jays racked up six runs on five hits against lefty Aaron Bummer in the 11th. Danny Jansen started it with a nubber up the third-base line for Toronto’s first hit since the third. Springer drove in with Biggio with a grounder back up the middle.

Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with run-scoring singles and Cavan Biggio doubled in two runs Bryan Shaw. Much of the contact was of the soft variety, adding to the frustration.

“It just went their way right there and a few balls found the holes,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “Offensively we didn’t get anything going all game.”

After the Sox were blanked by Trevor Richards and closer Jordan Romano in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings, the Sox got two after-thought runs in the 11th, one on rookie Oscar Colás’ RBI double.

The Sox went into Game 2 having lost four of five and 12 of 19. If losing two of three against the lowly Athletics at Oakland over the weekend didn’t feel like a dagger, this one did.

“The mindset’s there. The work’s there. Everybody’s doing everything they can,” Lynn said.

Perhaps. It just hasn’t been enough.

Sore elbow lands Kelly lands on IL

Right-hander Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Righty Nick Padilla was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Kelly’s IL placement is retroactive to July 5. Manager Pedro Grifol said Kelly’s elbow flared up after his last appearance Tuesday when he gave up Vladimir Guerrero’s game-winning home run in a 4-3 loss.

Grifol said he expects Kelly to return after the 15 days are up.

“He’s going to rest up, regroup,” Grifol said.

“But there’s nothing really that’s alarming or concerning, he’s just going to take a break.”

Kelly, who signed a two-year, $17 million contract before last season, is 1-4 with a 4.82 ERA and one save in 29 relief appearances after he pitched to a 6.08 ERA in 37 games in the first year of the contract.

Broadcast news

Mike Monaco of ESPN filled in for Jason Benetti on the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast and will also fill in Saturday for Benetti, who is taking time off.

This and that

Sox pitchers had 16-plus strikeouts for the fifth time, tied for the major league lead with the Giants. The Sox are 0-5 in those games.

*Lynn has 41 strikeouts over his last four starts, a career high across a four-game span, and the 127 strikeouts are a career high before the All-Star break.

*Eloy Jimenez hit his 12th homer in Game 2.

*Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was brought up from Charlotte as the 27th player for the doubleheader.

*The Sox are 8-18-2 in series this year.