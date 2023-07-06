The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Lance Lynn dominates in opener but White Sox fall 14 games below .500

Reliever Joe Kelly goes on injured list with elbow inflammation

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Lance Lynn dominates in opener but White Sox fall 14 games below .500
Manager Pedro Grifol (5) makes a pitching change in Game 1 of a doubleheader Thursday, a 6-2 win for the Blue Jays over the White Sox. (AP)

White Sox Yasmani Grandal, manager Pedro Grifol (5), Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn wait for relief pitcher Bryan Shaw during the 11th inning in the first baseball game of the team’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Chicago. The Blue Jays won 6-2. (AP)

AP Photos

What a waste.

One little old run could have salvaged Lance Lynn’s stellar outing — backed by scoreless relief from Gregory Santos, Kendall Graveman and Reynaldo Lopez that saw White Sox pitchers retire 22 straight batters — but two Sox singles against Jose Berrios and two Blue Jays relievers in the first 10 innings of a 6-2 loss spelled doom, and gloom, at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday.

The Jays racked up six runs on five hits against lefty Aaron Bummer in the 11th. Danny Jansen started it with a nubber up the third-base line for Toronto’s first hit since the third. Springer drove in with Biggio with a grounder back up the middle.

Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with run-scoring singles and Cavan Biggio doubled in two runs Bryan Shaw. Much of the contact was of the soft variety, adding to the frustration.

“It just went their way right there and a few balls found the holes,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “Offensively we didn’t get anything going all game.”

After the Sox were blanked by Trevor Richards and closer Jordan Romano in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings, the Sox got two after-thought runs in the 11th, one on rookie Oscar Colás’ RBI double.

The Sox went into Game 2 having lost four of five and 12 of 19. If losing two of three against the lowly Athletics at Oakland over the weekend didn’t feel like a dagger, this one did.

“The mindset’s there. The work’s there. Everybody’s doing everything they can,” Lynn said.

Perhaps. It just hasn’t been enough.

Sore elbow lands Kelly lands on IL

Right-hander Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Righty Nick Padilla was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Kelly’s IL placement is retroactive to July 5. Manager Pedro Grifol said Kelly’s elbow flared up after his last appearance Tuesday when he gave up Vladimir Guerrero’s game-winning home run in a 4-3 loss.

Grifol said he expects Kelly to return after the 15 days are up.

“He’s going to rest up, regroup,” Grifol said.

“But there’s nothing really that’s alarming or concerning, he’s just going to take a break.”

Kelly, who signed a two-year, $17 million contract before last season, is 1-4 with a 4.82 ERA and one save in 29 relief appearances after he pitched to a 6.08 ERA in 37 games in the first year of the contract.

Broadcast news

Mike Monaco of ESPN filled in for Jason Benetti on the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast and will also fill in Saturday for Benetti, who is taking time off.

This and that

Sox pitchers had 16-plus strikeouts for the fifth time, tied for the major league lead with the Giants. The Sox are 0-5 in those games.

*Lynn has 41 strikeouts over his last four starts, a career high across a four-game span, and the 127 strikeouts are a career high before the All-Star break.

*Eloy Jimenez hit his 12th homer in Game 2.

*Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was brought up from Charlotte as the 27th player for the doubleheader.

*The Sox are 8-18-2 in series this year.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Lance Lynn makes himself more desirable as trade deadline approaches
White Sox reliever Joe Kelly lands on injured list
Is defense improving in MLB? Some credit the pitch clock
White Sox OF Oscar Colas’ first game back on bases far from perfect
White Sox, Blue Jays rained out
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. to participate in Home Run Derby
The Latest
Migrants_16th.jpg
Crime
Chicago police investigating whether multiple cops had sexual relations with new immigrants, including a teen girl who is pregnant
CPD officials wouldn’t say whether any of the officers had been stripped of police powers or whether the allegations involving the underage girl had been given to prosecutors.
By Tom Schuba
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
2 newborn girls found dead at Streeterville child care center
Paramedics were called to a child care center on East Ontario Street after someone found two newborn girls unresponsive in a bathroom just before 7 p.m. Thursday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Stay hydrated this summer. Carry a water bottle and sip from it periodically throughout the day, not just when you’re thirsty.
News
Boil advisory in place after Hawthorn Woods enters fifth day without running water
Aqua, the utility that provides water to Hawthorn Woods in Lake County, said a leak in a main caused pressure to drop.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Elder_Lane_Beach_Winnetka_July_5__2023.jpeg
Metro/State
‘He lived a hero’s song;’ family remembers Winnetka man who survived 9/11 and drowned in Lake Michigan
‘Luke lived his life guided by his experiences and he had several that allowed him to bestow compassion, love, inspiration, and leadership to others,’ a statement from his family reads.
By Kaitlin Washburn and Michael Sneed
 
Artist Elena Diadenko has raised over $50,000 for Ukraine by selling her art. This summer, she hopes to raise about $5,000 more by hosting a series of glass-painting classes.
Ukraine
Unleashing creativity for a cause: CPS teacher hosts summer glass-painting workshops to raise money for Ukraine
High school art teacher Elena Diadenko said she will continue raising money for Ukraine until the war is over.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 