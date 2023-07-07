The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 7, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Michael Kopech needs the break, including stint on injured list

Going on the IL right before the All-Star break was a way of addressing mounting fatigue as his current innings total (86) approaches his single-season career high (119 1/3).

By  James Fegan
   
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox

The White Sox put Michael Kopech on the injured list this week with inflammation in his right shoulder.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

White Sox starter Michael Kopech envisioned himself pitching 180 innings or more this season. And the Sox are seriously counting on that kind of contribution from him in the future, given that only he and Dylan Cease might return in their 2024 rotation.

But after being put on the injured list this week with inflammation in his right shoulder, Kopech, 27, knows that 180 innings will have to wait until next year. Going on the IL right before the All-Star break was a way of addressing mounting fatigue as his current innings total (86) approaches his single-season career high (119 1/3).

“It got to a point where it seemed like it was taking more to fight than it was to compete, so we shut it down,” Kopech said Friday. “It was a lot of fatigue and a lot of, probably, just general wear. But being able to bounce back is a part of being an athlete. So I had to get a little bit of help this time.”

Kopech has a bullpen session scheduled Saturday and expects to pitch soon after the All-Star break, possibly in the first series against the Braves. Manager Pedro Grifol expressed confi-dence that amid this brief shutdown, and after compiling a 4.08 ERA in the first half, Kopech is still on his way to establishing himself as a top-of-the-rotation starter.

Not that Kopech — who finished 2022 on the IL after surgery to repair a torn right menis-cus — is happy with this interruption.

“If I can be critical of myself a little bit of what I’ve done this year, I’ve competed well but not pitched well when I haven’t had my best stuff,” he said. “That’s what makes the greats in this game great — in that they find a way no matter what.”

MLB Draft prep

Sunday will mark scouting director Mike Shirley’s fourth year running the Sox’ draft. Although he made a point of reiterating Friday his willingness to take chances on high school talent — the Sox used first-round picks on Colson Montgomery and Noah Schultz the last two years — he sees college position players as the strength of this year’s class. The Sox’ first pick is No. 15 overall.

“There’s seven players in this draft we think are elite — outside of that, you’re looking for a touch more risk on a high school guy,” Shirley said. “The college position players are the depth of the draft. The span of those players, from No. 7 on, is a similar player.”

Recent mock drafts by Baseball America and ESPN have connected the Sox to Oklahoma third baseman Tommy Troy, Miami third baseman Yohandry Morales and Tennessee right-hander Chase Dollander.

Promotion for Comas

This spring, Sox pitching prospect Anderson Comas became the second-known active player in an MLB organization to come out as gay. After allowing just two earned runs in 16‰ innings out of the bullpen in the Arizona Complex League, the 23-year-old lefty was promoted Friday to the Sox’ Low-A Kannapolis affiliate. 

As it happens, Friday is Pride Night at the ballpark for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

The Latest
Picture1.jpg
Crime
Man accused of killing wife, daughter acted erratically weeks earlier, but police did not seize gun even though cops said he was ‘clear and present danger’
The case has raised questions about why Jose Alvarez still had his gun when he allegedly killed his wife Karina Gonzalez and his daughter Daniela Alvarez just after midnight on July 3.
By Sophie Sherry
 
merlin_114490934.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Olympic gold medalist, member of Sky’s inaugural team Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51
McCray-Penson was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. She played 11 games for the Sky in 2006.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chosen Few DJs Picnic &amp; Festival in Jackson Park on July 7, 2018.
Entertainment and Culture
Chosen Few DJs’ ‘family reunion style’ house music festival returns to Jackson Park Saturday
The festival was started in 1990 by the Chosen Few DJs, a group of house music pioneers from Chicago. With house music’s recent rise in mainstream popularity, the event showcases the music that’s never left its birthplace.
By Mariah Rush
 
Dalen Terry
Sports Saturday
Bulls win in Summer League debut, but a bad night for Dalen Terry
The hope was that Terry was set to make a jump in his game from his rookie campaign - especially on the offensive side of the ball - but hope was on hold after Game 1 of Summer League play.
By Joe Cowley
 
Sneedbeach.JPG
Columnists
Winnetka taking a closer look at billionaire’s planned land swap near beach popular with dog owners
Starting with pet owners’ questions, town officials are questioning whether project is worth projected initial costs.
By Michael Sneed
 