The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 10, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Culture change ‘has to happen organically,’ White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi says

White Sox “happy to go to war together” in final 47 games of lost season

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Culture change ‘has to happen organically,’ White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi says
Andrew Benintendi of the White Sox high fives teammates during a game on July 16, 2023 in Atlanta. (Getty Images)

Andrew Benintendi of the White Sox high fives teammates during a game against the Braves at Truist Park on July 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images)

Getty

It’s been some kind of season for the White Sox clubhouse.

It’s been some kind of two weeks.

There are seven left to go.

A staggering 7-21 start was followed by more losing and a sell-off at the trade deadline. A traded teammate ripped the clubhouse culture on his way out the door Sunday.

The night before, Tim Anderson dropped the gloves and got decked by Jose Ramirez, sparking a nasty benches-clearing brawl.

And what has happened since? The Sox, owning the fourth-worst record in baseball at 47-69, took two of three against the Guardians and Yankees.

Baseball, go figure.

The Sox’ big picture and future are as muddled as ever, but left standing in the wreckage are 26 players having 46 games to play, starting with a three-game series against the NL Central leading Brewers Friday, followed by two games against the charging Cubs at Wrigley Field next week.

After a 9-2 win against the Yankees Friday, “fun” was the operative word from Sox players who haven’t had much of it in 2023.

“It’s easy to lay down and chase personal things but that makes coming to the field every day not fun,” said left fielder Andrew Benintendi, who signed a five-year contract last offseason believing postseason baseball, not meaningless games in August and September, were in his future. “If we’re not in a position to win this year, maybe we can spoil it for some teams. Just showing up and competing every day.”

There’s more to do than play spoiler. Changing culture is all the talk lately. While they’re at trying to win games, perhaps things will begin to change in that regard.

There are many layers to it.

“It’s something you’re always working on,” said Benintendi, who played on postseason teams with the Red Sox from 2016-18. “And the more we talk about culture — obviously it’s something important — but I feel like if you talk about it all the time it’s kind of jammed down your throat, and it just has to happen organically. And these next two months it’s something we can work on. It’s just getting better every day, getting closer to each other. The last week or so it’s been better, it’s trending.”

How so?

“Realizing where we’re at. Let’s enjoy it and have fun, the cards will fall where they may,” Benintendi said. “We have [47] games left, might as well go out and enjoy it.”

On the joyless day Keynan Middleton’s explosive comments were addressed by general manager Rick Hahn and manager Pedro Grifol, Grifol said “I realized the leaders I thought we had in there weren’t leaders,” then watched his team play one of its best complete games of the season, beating perennial Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees 5-1.

Coincidence? The Sox may have just caught the Yankees at the right time. But there was a certain energy about the place. Winning will do that.

Mike Clevinger, who of all people has been the Sox’ best starter behind the traded Lucas Giolito, beat the Yankees with a strong start Wednesday and talked about how it’s been “fun to show up” at the ballpark lately.

“That’s something I feel like was missing in the early part of the year,” he said.

Left-hander Aaron Bummer said the game on fight night was fun, a must win, and the “best one I’ve been a part of.”

“There has been a lot of adversity over the past week and we’ve taken two out of three and stayed focused on common goals of winning ballgames,” Bummer said Wednesday.

“It’s been a whirlwind. We’ve been focused on building for the future and build for the next two weeks. The past week, getting out of Cleveland and this series [with series wins]. ... We are playing a little bit better ball. 

“We all knew changes were going to be made. The guys we got here, we are happy to go to war together.”

Brewers at Sox

Friday: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.42 ERA) vs. Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.43), 7:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Saturday: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.65) vs. Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.06), 6:15 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Sunday: Freddy Peralta (8-8, 4.28) vs. Dylan Cease (5-5, 4.42), 1:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Jr. exits White Sox’ victory over Yankees with sprained finger
White Sox have official plans to announce SoxFest
The Jerry Reinsdorf problem: When an owner doesn’t want to own up to anything
Last two months ‘critical to the direction we’re going,’ White Sox manager Pedro Grifol insists
White Sox are desperate for leaders; is anybody ready to step forward?
Are management changes in store for White Sox? Even GM understands ‘nature of beast’
The Latest
Kathleen Campbell outside her home in downstate Glenarm. Campbell and her neighbors are fighting Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, which wants to install a CO2 pipeline on their properties.
Other Views
I’m fighting a company that wants to put a dangerous CO2 pipeline in my community
Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC is trying to gaslight us into believing that CO2 pipelines are always safe.
By Kathleen Campbell
 
Serabi Medina memorial balloons stuffed animals candles notes Portage Park Chicago
La Voz Chicago
Comunidad de Portage Park está conmocionada por el asesinato de una niña de 9 años
Los residentes dicen que se han preocupado más por la seguridad de sus hijos desde el tiroteo de Serabi Medina el sábado por la noche. Un vecino ha sido acusado en lo que los fiscales dicen fue su asesinato deliberado.
By Ambar Colón
 
GloriaTrevi_SocialMedia_16x9.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Gloria Trevi cuenta su historia en la serie ‘Ellas soy yo’
La cantautora mexicana dio el visto bueno y participa en la serie producida, dirigida y escrita por Carla Estrada.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
The Damen Silos located along the Chicago River near 29th and Damen.
La Voz Chicago
Planean reunión pública para el 22 de agosto sobre la demolición de los silos en la Avenida Damen
Cualquier persona interesada en escuchar planes puede asistir a la reunión en el Instituto Arturo Velasquez, 2800 S. Western Ave. a las 6 p.m. Se espera que la reunión incluya una transmisión en vivo y habrá traducción disponible, según la Municipalidad.
By Brett Chase
 
AP23221782730754.jpg
Politics
Gov. Pritzker unveils butter cow and the Illinois State Fair theme: ‘Harvest the Fun’
The 102nd edition of the Dairy Building’s crown jewel was unveiled Wednesday, ahead of the official start of the Illinois State Fair on Friday.
By John O’Connor | Associated Press Political Writer
 