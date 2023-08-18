The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 18, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox recall infielder Lenyn Sosa, place Eloy Jimenez on Paternity List

Sosa added to roster as shortstop Tim Anderson serves five-game suspension

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox recall infielder Lenyn Sosa, place Eloy Jimenez on Paternity List
Lenyn Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte Friday. (AP)

Lenyn Sosa chases an RBI-single hit by Los Angeles Angels’ Andrew Velazquez during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP)

AP Photos

DENVER — The White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte Friday and placed outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the Paternity List.

With Tim Anderson serving a five-game suspension beginning Friday night when the Sox play the Rockies in Denver, the Sox needed a middle infielder to go with Elvis Andrus and Zach Remillard.

A player suspended for on-field infractions occupies a roster spot, so the Sox will play one short with 25 players during Anderson’s suspension, leaving Grifol with a three-man bench.

Jimenez did not play in the Sox’ last game against the Cubs Wednesday due to what manager Pedro Grifol described as tightness in his groin.

Sosa is batting .271/.313/.507 with 17 homers and an .820 OPS in 71 games for Charlotte. Sosa hit .132/.145/.221 with one homer in 22 games for the Sox this season. At 25 games under .500, it makes sense for Sosa to get more playing time in the majors right now.

Jiménez is batting .277/.320/.452 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI in 84 games this season. Jimenez can miss no more than three games on the Paternity List.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Apologetic White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson to begin serving suspension Friday
Cubs deal White Sox ‘toughest loss of year’
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez out with tight groin
White Sox ‘tough team to watch,’ says Ken Harrelson, one of their biggest fans
Luis Robert Jr. delivers game-winning homer as White Sox beat Cubs
Spoiler alert: Struggling White Sox win another one at Wrigley
The Latest
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus talking to Justin Fields at practice.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields needs the work, but Matt Eberflus smart to play it safe
Eberflus is holding Fields out of the preseason game Saturday against the Colts, and that decision is more right than wrong.
By Jason Lieser
 
Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team jump out of their C-147A plane Friday during a practice run for the weekend’s 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show.
Photography
PHOTOS: 2023 Air and Water Show rehearsals
Military aircraft filled the skies of Chicago on Friday ahead of the latest edition of the Air and Water Show this weekend.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Signs on Jan. 5, 2021 near the U.S. Capitol calling for a second round of the 2020 Paycheck Protection Program. The signs were part of a campaign by Goldman Sachs investment bank supporting small businesses.
The Watchdogs
2 former Chicago cops charged in $2 million COVID-19 relief fraud
Torrey Price retired from the Chicago Police Department on July 15 — about two weeks before he was indicted for fraud. Aaron Price, the other former cop who’s charged, retired in 2017.
By Frank Main
 
A Chicago Times reporter (James Stewart) tries to prove a man imprisoned on a murder conviction is innocent in “Call Northside 777.”
Movies and TV
‘Call Northside 777,’ James Stewart’s gritty Chicago newspaper drama, back on big screen
Based on a real-life wrongful conviction case, the made-in-Chicago movie is turning 75 and will play at the Music Box Theatre’s Noir City festival.
By Laura Emerick | For the Sun-Times
 
Members of Bringing Out Talent dance during the annual Bud Billiken Parade along South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville, Saturday, Aug. 12.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 17 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Mayor Brandon Johnson made his pick for the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, the Bears beat the Titans in their preseason opener at Soldier Field, and thousands flocked to the South Side for the Bud Billiken Parade.
By Sun-Times staff
 