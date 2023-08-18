White Sox recall infielder Lenyn Sosa, place Eloy Jimenez on Paternity List

DENVER — The White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte Friday and placed outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the Paternity List.

With Tim Anderson serving a five-game suspension beginning Friday night when the Sox play the Rockies in Denver, the Sox needed a middle infielder to go with Elvis Andrus and Zach Remillard.

A player suspended for on-field infractions occupies a roster spot, so the Sox will play one short with 25 players during Anderson’s suspension, leaving Grifol with a three-man bench.

Jimenez did not play in the Sox’ last game against the Cubs Wednesday due to what manager Pedro Grifol described as tightness in his groin.

Sosa is batting .271/.313/.507 with 17 homers and an .820 OPS in 71 games for Charlotte. Sosa hit .132/.145/.221 with one homer in 22 games for the Sox this season. At 25 games under .500, it makes sense for Sosa to get more playing time in the majors right now.

Jiménez is batting .277/.320/.452 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI in 84 games this season. Jimenez can miss no more than three games on the Paternity List.

