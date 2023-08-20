The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Remillard’s doing little things to contribute to White Sox

“All those things you’ve been coached on and work on, and it’s executing that and seeing the importance of those little things is why you fall in love with this game,” Remillard said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Remillard’s doing little things to contribute to White Sox
Zach Remillard of the White Sox makes a sliding catch against the Cubs August 15, 2023 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Zach Remillard of the White Sox slides in to make a catch of a fly ball against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Getty

DENVER — It’s the little things Zach Remillard does that coaches appreciate, like knowing situational baseball, bunting for a hit or simply being in the right place at the right time.

It’s the little things Remillard loves about the game. Like receiving a throw from catcher Yasmani Grandal in just the right place to tag Nico Hoerner out trying to steal in a White Sox victory over the Cubs Tuesday. He liked that more than a sliding catch he made in right field that night.

“The tag is why I love this game,” Remillard said. “Catch it six inches out in front and we can lose that game. Catch it six inches deeper, there’s a runner in scoring position. That’s the cool part of this game people don’t recognize, the little details.”

Remillard also made a sweeping tag at second base to retire Ezequiel Tovar trying to stretch a single in the fifth inning and had two hits including a double in a 10-5 Sox win against the Rockies Sunday. A replay challenge overturned a safe call.

Remillard, 29, played seven years in the minor leagues after getting drafted by the Sox in the 10th round in 2016, waiting for his chance to play the game at the big league level. The wait made his opportunity even sweeter. The sweat and work trying to get there sweetens it, too.

“All those things you’ve been coached on and work on, and it’s executing that and seeing the importance of those little things is why you fall in love with this game,” Remillard said.

In 39 games, he’s batting .267/.318/.342.

“I’m more comfortable here with the chess match of the game,” he said. “There are always adjustments to make. It’s a lot more preparation and work, that’s an understatement. But I love every second of it.”

Eloy returns? Maybe

Eloy Jimenez’ three days off for paternity leave were up after Sunday’s game, although it wasn’t clear whether the designated hitter/outfielder would return Monday when the Sox play the Mariners. Jimenez was experiencing groin tightness before he went on the Paternity List.

“We’re not 100 percent sure,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “He’s been running, doing all the stuff back home. He’s doing good, there is a good possibility.”

Sosa returning? Maybe

As for infielder Lenyn Sosa, recalled when shortstop Tim Anderson began serving his five-game suspension Friday, Grifol said the Sox are unsure how long he’ll stay in Chicago.

“We have some decisions to make when we get back home,” Grifol said. “Timmy comes off that suspension [Wednesday]. It’s a good question, we’ve talked about it but we’re not ready to make a decision on it yet.”

Grifol said that before Sosa belted a three-run homer in the Sox’ seven-run eighth inning, and he made a nice play ranging far to his left for a groundout. Sosa started Friday and Saturday but came off the bench Sunday when Elvis Andrus was ejected for things said to plate umpire Clint Vondrak during a Luis Robert Jr. at-bat.

Top pitching prospect Noah Schultz on IL

Left-hander Noah Schultz, the Sox’ first-round draft choice in 2022, was placed on the injured list with shoulder impingement after being scratched from his start with Low-A Kannapolis Sunday. Schultz owns a 1.33 ERA with 38 strikeouts and six walks in 27 innings.

Zavala on rehab assignment

Catcher Seby Zavala, on the IL with an oblique strain, will be on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte this week.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox come back to avoid sweep vs. Rockies
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks is betting on himself to give team what it needs in home stretch
White Sox’ Dylan Cease on 2023 season: ‘You find out more about yourself’
White Sox’ decisions about his future ‘out of my control,’ Tim Anderson says
Baseball quiz: It’s in the 40s and heading down
White Sox’ Tim Anderson: ‘I have to be better. I will be better’
The Latest
White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease works against the Rockies Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Denver. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox come back to avoid sweep vs. Rockies
Sosa’s three-run homer, Moncada and Colas doubles key seven-run eighth
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks is betting on himself to give team what it needs in home stretch
The Cubs can’t catch and pass the first-place Brewers — who just swept the powerhouse Rangers in Texas — if Hendricks falters.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago Cubs v New York Mets
Cubs
Drew Smyly will replace Marcus Stroman in Cubs’ rotation
The 34-year-old lost his spot after posting an 8.37 ERA in his first five outings after the All-Star break.
By James Fegan
 
Kansas City Royals v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Adbert Alzolay escapes shaky ninth to preserve Cubs’ win over Royals
Alzolay allowed two runs in the inning but closed out a 4-3 win over the Royals for his MLB-best 14th save since July 5.
By James Fegan
 
merlin_115280286.jpg
Bears
1st-and-10: To play or not to play? That is no longer the question
The NFL preseason has devolved so much in recent years that even playing starters in preseason games isn’t worth that much. Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense will have to grow up quickly once the bell rings against the Packers on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field.
By Mark Potash
 