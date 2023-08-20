Remillard’s doing little things to contribute to White Sox

DENVER — It’s the little things Zach Remillard does that coaches appreciate, like knowing situational baseball, bunting for a hit or simply being in the right place at the right time.

It’s the little things Remillard loves about the game. Like receiving a throw from catcher Yasmani Grandal in just the right place to tag Nico Hoerner out trying to steal in a White Sox victory over the Cubs Tuesday. He liked that more than a sliding catch he made in right field that night.

“The tag is why I love this game,” Remillard said. “Catch it six inches out in front and we can lose that game. Catch it six inches deeper, there’s a runner in scoring position. That’s the cool part of this game people don’t recognize, the little details.”

Remillard also made a sweeping tag at second base to retire Ezequiel Tovar trying to stretch a single in the fifth inning and had two hits including a double in a 10-5 Sox win against the Rockies Sunday. A replay challenge overturned a safe call.

Remillard, 29, played seven years in the minor leagues after getting drafted by the Sox in the 10th round in 2016, waiting for his chance to play the game at the big league level. The wait made his opportunity even sweeter. The sweat and work trying to get there sweetens it, too.

“All those things you’ve been coached on and work on, and it’s executing that and seeing the importance of those little things is why you fall in love with this game,” Remillard said.

In 39 games, he’s batting .267/.318/.342.

“I’m more comfortable here with the chess match of the game,” he said. “There are always adjustments to make. It’s a lot more preparation and work, that’s an understatement. But I love every second of it.”

Eloy returns? Maybe

Eloy Jimenez’ three days off for paternity leave were up after Sunday’s game, although it wasn’t clear whether the designated hitter/outfielder would return Monday when the Sox play the Mariners. Jimenez was experiencing groin tightness before he went on the Paternity List.

“We’re not 100 percent sure,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “He’s been running, doing all the stuff back home. He’s doing good, there is a good possibility.”

Sosa returning? Maybe

As for infielder Lenyn Sosa, recalled when shortstop Tim Anderson began serving his five-game suspension Friday, Grifol said the Sox are unsure how long he’ll stay in Chicago.

“We have some decisions to make when we get back home,” Grifol said. “Timmy comes off that suspension [Wednesday]. It’s a good question, we’ve talked about it but we’re not ready to make a decision on it yet.”

Grifol said that before Sosa belted a three-run homer in the Sox’ seven-run eighth inning, and he made a nice play ranging far to his left for a groundout. Sosa started Friday and Saturday but came off the bench Sunday when Elvis Andrus was ejected for things said to plate umpire Clint Vondrak during a Luis Robert Jr. at-bat.

Top pitching prospect Noah Schultz on IL

Left-hander Noah Schultz, the Sox’ first-round draft choice in 2022, was placed on the injured list with shoulder impingement after being scratched from his start with Low-A Kannapolis Sunday. Schultz owns a 1.33 ERA with 38 strikeouts and six walks in 27 innings.

Zavala on rehab assignment

Catcher Seby Zavala, on the IL with an oblique strain, will be on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte this week.