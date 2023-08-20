White Sox come back to avoid sweep vs. Rockies

DENVER — In a season of bad, that could have been really bad.

By rallying with seven runs in the eighth inning Sunday and overcoming a three-run deficit to defeat the Rockies 10-5, the struggling White Sox avoided a series sweep to a team in their class among the worst in the majors.

Lenyn Sosa hit a three-run homer and Oscar Colas and Yoan Moncada had two-run doubles in the big eighth, and Andrew Benintendi and Andrew Vaughn each had three hits apiece, Vaughn connecting on his 16th homer.

But still, losing two of three left the Sox at 26 games below .500 with 38 games to play, leaving them needing to finish 14-24 to avoid the embarrassment of their second 100-loss season in six years.

The difference in this season and 2018 is these Sox set out to win. In 2018, they were rebuilding for a contention window that was supposed to be in full bloom now.

No wonder chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is reportedly talking to people inside the organization to determine if changes will be made in the front office and coaching staff after the season. Under first-year manager Pedro Grifol, a 7-21 start spelled doom, and three months later general manager Rick Hahn sent away Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman, Keynan Middleton and Jake Burger for prospects at the trade deadline.

Grifol is pushing his team to finish strong, a tough task with significant roster changeover, but Grifol said as recently as Friday, hours before the series began, that the vibe around this team was better.

Take that for what it’s worth.

“I don’t see it, I feel it,” Grifol said. “In the energy in the dugout, clubhouse, on the plane. These guys are close. They’re getting closer. There is a chemistry and a culture we want to create and continue to create and seeing some of it. It’s going to take a little time but I’m feeling it.”

Perhaps. But the Sox have lost six of their last eight heading home to play the Mariners, winners of six straight and coming off a sweep of the Astros.

In Colorado, the Sox were pounded 14-1 on Friday and 11-5 Saturday before salvaging Sunday’s win.

“I think we’re fighting. It’s not lackadaisical by any means in there,” said starter Dylan Cease, who needed 105 pitches to get through 4 2⁄ 3 innings of five-run ball. “We’re still grinding, a lot of guys are trying to figure out the major-league game and how to adjust to it and solidify themselves. We have a lot of guys playing really hard.”

Grifol got defensive Saturday when asked about the team’s energy after the second loss of the series. On Sunday, he said “it was good to see the guys battle.”

“It’s a good group in there, they look out for each other, root for each other and fight for each other,” he said. “Sometimes it doesn’t go our way but I like what they’re doing in there.”

Veteran Elvis Andrus, echoing some team-wide frustration with the umpiring crew throughout the weekend, stood up for Luis Robert Jr. during an at-bat, disputing a low pitch that was called for a strike. He was ejected.

“We were confident all the way through,” Colas said through a translator. “As everybody says, the game doesn’t end until the 27th out.”

Cease (4.50 ERA) knows it’s important down the stretch to get back closer to his 2022 Cy Young caliber form. He felt OK about this outing.

“I felt like I attacked, attacked with my stuff and just didn’t get good results,” he said.

“The jump in velocity and being more consistent in the strike zone. I think the process is good. Today the results weren’t great, but I still feel that I’m trending in a good direction.”