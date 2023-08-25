The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 25, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

MLB-worst A’s rough up Dylan Cease, White Sox

Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field booed lustily at the low points of Cease giving up eight earned runs in 4⅓ grueling innings.

By  James Fegan
   
SHARE MLB-worst A’s rough up Dylan Cease, White Sox
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease was already in a five-run hole by the second inning in Friday’s loss to the A’s.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Much of the pitching staff was traded away at the deadline. The architects of the roster were both fired this week. The veterans still with the team are seeing their playing time cut as the focus shifts to the future. Stadium banners featuring star players have been replaced with more generic team designs.

The White Sox’ 2023 season has already been acknowledged as a disaster in most of the obvious ways. But even after a 12-4 blowout loss to the MLB-worst Athletics on Friday night — a debacle that guaranteed the A’s the season series victory — the Sox have 33 games to go.

And new lows to reach.

The sight of the worst-scoring offense in baseball — by a considerable margin — putting a five-spot on Dylan Cease, last year’s Cy Young finalist, as the Sox defense blundered behind him for two errors in a torturous second inning proved that the Sox’ suffering fan base hasn’t been fully desensitized. 

“It didn’t seem like much worked,” said Cease, whose record dropped to 5-7. “Lot of walks, lot of hits, lot of runs.”

Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field booed lustily at the low points of Cease giving up eight earned runs in 4⅓ grueling innings. They groaned when second baseman Lenyn Sosa couldn’t find a grip on the ball to complete the last turn of a would-be triple play in the sixth, allowing another run to score. They roared with dismay as Tanner Banks gave up back-to-back homers in the seventh.

“I rushed it,” Sosa said of the triple-play chance, speaking through an interpreter. “I didn’t have a good grip on the ball.”

Considering the matchup, fans showed up in decent numbers: more than 21,000 announced. But that probably had more to do with Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and Rob Base being scheduled to perform after the game before their concert was canceled.

“The whole thing is frustrating,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “We’ve just got to get better. There’s no excuses. It’s not major-league baseball. We’ve got to tighten up.”

Last season, only one American League pitcher, Justin Verlander, had a better ERA than Cease, and he won the Cy Young Award. After Friday, only three qualifying AL pitchers have a worse ERA than Cease’s 4.87, and two of them play for the last-place Royals. 

With five walks Friday, Cease also reclaimed the highest walk rate among qualified AL starters. He held that designation last season, too, while demonstrating just how effectively wild a pitcher can be.

But now, Cease’s slider earns fewer wild chases out of the zone. His mistakes over the plate are hit more often and harder, and every pitch has 2-3 mph less velocity than he was achieving during his best stretches of last season.

“For whatever reason, I’m just not quite getting into a rhythm,” he said. “But at the end of the day, you’ve got to find a way to get through it and get the job done. It obviously hasn’t been my best stretch or my best work. But I’m not giving up.”

Said Grifol: “He is just a little bit away, a tick away. But if he’s not finding his mechanics, that’s the outing that we’re going to get.”

The now-deposed Sox front office saw last season’s 81-81 record as Murphy’s Law playing out. They reasoned it was the worst possible result such a talented group of players could have — only to watch Cease and shortstop Tim Anderson pulled into the undertow this season, along with the rest of the team. 

Anderson, for his part, had his third straight multihit game — a hint that his seasonlong slump could end soon. But his throwing error that allowed a run in the fifth (the Sox’ third of the night) muted the good feelings. Even on a night when Sosa homered, putting the Sox on the board in the second, newly recalled catcher Korey Lee walked twice.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi having better days
Jerry Reinsdorf’s hidden-gall trick on White Sox fans
White Sox not rebuilding, Grifol says
White Sox recall catcher Korey Lee from Charlotte, lose 8-5 to lowly A’s
Chris Getz expected to get front-office promotion with White Sox
Jerry Reinsdorf wrongs a right with Tony La Russa return to White Sox
The Latest
Brother Rice’s Randall Nauden (21) carries the ball through Maine South’s defense.
High School Football
Brother Rice dominates defensively to take down Maine South
Navy recruit Randall Nauden was the workhorse for the Crusaders’ offense with 32 carries for 110 yards.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi having better days
With two homers in his last four games, Benintendi is now at four for the season — one shy of the five he hit in 2022 for the Royals and Yankees.
By James Fegan
 
merlin_115410500.jpg
Crime
Two reported injured after ‘shooting incident’ at Sox game
A Chicago police spokesman said a “shooting incident” occurred at the game, but no other details were released.
By Kade Heather
 
Former President Donald Trump (left) in the mugshot taken Thursday in Fulton County, Ga.; Chicago Police Commander Clarence E. Braasch (right) in 1972, a year before he and 20 other officers were convicted of shaking down bar and nightclub owners.
Columnists
Crowded defense table expected at Trump trial? This Chicago legal powerhouse insists size doesn’t matter
Obviously, there is no precedent for prosecuting a former U.S. president alongside enough fellow defendants to field opposing baseball lineups. But Chicago trial attorney Dan K. Webb remembers a Chicago trial with even more defendants.
By Michael Sneed
 
Bags of fentanyl-laced heroin.
Crime
10 charged after federal drug trafficking investigations target operations allegedly affiliated with Gangsters Disciples
Kevin Ware, a 49-year-old Chicago resident, is alleged to have been at the helm of the trafficking organization. A criminal complaint states the group was working with the Gangsters Disciples, a Chicago street gang.
By Violet Miller
 