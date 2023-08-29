The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Pedro Grifol taking note of White Sox mistakes

“At some point, if it’s consistent, to what we don’t want, something’s got to give,” White Sox manager says.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Lenyn Sosa hit his fifth home run of the season Tuesday night. (AP)

Lenyn Sosa of the White Sox runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Orioles during the third inning Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP)

AP Photos

BALTIMORE — Teams are going to look flat when they get two hits, don’t score and allow nine runs as the Sox did against the superior Baltimore Orioles Monday, a performance that prompted Hall of Famer Frank Thomas to say some White Sox looked like they were “going through the motions” on the NBC Sports Chicago postgame show.

But manager Pedro Grifol characterized his answer to a general question about the team’s effort and focus of late as “80%,” suggesting Thomas wasn’t off the mark.

“We have some lapses, both on the physical end and the mental end,” Grifol said before the Sox’ game against the Orioles Tuesday. “We just saw [rookie right fielder Oscar] Colas yesterday just, lack of focus, throw a ball over the cutoff man [when] the play was over. Throw the ball to second base and keep the double play in order. Cost us a run.”

Grifol also cited “a lapse in running every once in a while” for the group and that was before Luis Robert Jr. didn’t sprint out of the box after his line drive in the fourth inning deflected off Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson’s glove into short left field, allowing for a possible extra base that couldn’t be taken.

Robert, whose daily work ethic was lauded by Grifol before the game, did steal second on the next pitch, rescuing the potentially lost 90 feet.

”All those things are addressed, we’re going to continue to address them,” Grifol said. “Eventually something will give one way or the other.

“At some point, if you don’t do things the way we want to do things as a team and as an organization, you’re probably not going to fit in this culture and environment,” Grifol said. “At some point, if it’s consistent, to what we don’t want, something’s got to give.”

Grifol said every mistake is written down on a note pad.

“This happened. This is good. We address them all,” he said. “If your name is on that list every single day after we’ve spoken about it, at some point there’s a problem. We’re not there yet with anybody. Those guys are making adjustments for the most part. But to answer your question, about 80% of it. Twenty% of it is stuff we need to address.”

Sosa hits fifth homer

Lenyn Sosa, vying for a spot as the 2024 second baseman, hit his fifth homer and third in five games, this one to right-center against Orioles starter Dean Kremer.

Who’s in charge

While the hire or hires to replace Ken Williams and Rick Hahn await, with assistant general manager Chris Getz the likely replacement as GM, communication with Getz and assistant GM Jeremy Haber has been “really good,” Grifol said.

“Jeremy is here [in Baltimore]. Chris is back home. Spoke to Chris this morning, spoke to Jeremy today.

“When that happened with the previous front office [chairman] Jerry [Reinsdorf] made it clear Chris and Jeremy and myself would do things until he makes a decision. Hasn’t made a decision yet so we’re just continuing to be led by Chris and Jeremy until something happens.”

