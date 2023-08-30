The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox belt three homers, avoid sweep in Baltimore

Dylan Cease pitched six innings, allowing five runs

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox belt three homers, avoid sweep in Baltimore
Oscar Colas runs to the dugout after hitting a home run Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP)

White Sox right fielder Oscar Colas runs to the dugout hitting a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP)

AP Photos

BALTIMORE — It wasn’t pretty and it looked like an Orioles win for a sweep from the get-go, but the White Sox and Dylan Cease recovered from a defensively shabby first inning that sunk them into a four-run hole and came away with a 10-5 victory Wednesday at Camden Yards.

Andrew Vaughn and Oscar Colas each clubbed two-run homers and Luis Robert Jr. hit his 35th, becoming the 14th Sox (24th time) to hit 35 homers in a season. Frank Thomas did it seven times. Orioles starter Kyle Gibson (13-8) served up all three homers.

Vaughn hit his 17th homer and Colas his fourth.

Dylan Cease (6-7, 4.91 ERA) survived a shaky first inning and threw 109 pitches to complete a six-inning outing, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out seven batters, touching 97.8 mph with his fastball and getting 19 swings and misses.

Third baseman Elvis Andrus, Vaughn and Robert each had two hits and Vaughn also doubled and drove in three runs. The Sox (53-82) handed the Orioles (83-50) just their ninth loss in August. The Sox were outscored 18-3 in the first two games of the series.

Who’s in charge

While the hire or hires to replace Ken Williams and Rick Hahn await, communication with assistant general managers Chris Getz and assistant GM Jeremy Haber has been “really good,” Grifol said.

“Jeremy is here [in Baltimore]. Chris is back home. Spoke to Chris this morning, spoke to Jeremy today,” Grifol said.

“[Chairman] Jerry [Reinsdorf] made it clear Chris and Jeremy and myself would do things until he makes a decision. Hasn’t made a decision yet so we’re just continuing to be led by Chris and Jeremy until something happens.”

Getz is the leading candidate to be named general manager.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
What we know — and don’t — about the White Sox game shooting
White Sox SS Tim Anderson taking low point of career in stride
Would White Sox fans be upset if Jerry Reinsdorf moved the team out of town? Hmmmm.
White Sox put starting pitcher Mike Clevinger on waivers
There’s much work to be done for next White Sox GM
Pedro Grifol taking note of White Sox mistakes
The Latest
Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres
Cubs
Cubs manager David Ross opens up about a job he loves and doesn’t want to lose
“I know I’m not great,” Ross told the Sun-Times. “But I want to be great.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_115410512.jpg
Crime
What we know — and don’t — about the White Sox game shooting
Theories and rumors and unconfirmed reports have circulated on social media, but police and the Sox have released virtually nothing about the shooting that wounded two women last Friday night.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Singer Dianne Reeves had been scheduled to perform Friday at the Chicago Jazz Festival.
Music
Dianne Reeves cancels Chicago Jazz Festival set; Kurt Elling to fill in
‘Personal reasons’ blamed for Reeves’ withdrawal from Pritzker Pavilion set.
By Darel Jevens
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson looks on during a game against the Orioles, Wednesday. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox SS Tim Anderson taking low point of career in stride
“Sometimes bad things happen so better things can be pieced back together,” Anderson said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va. A federal judge tossed out former President Donald Trump’s countersuit against columnist E. Jean Carroll who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that Trump can’t claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) ORG XMIT: NYRD104
Columnists
Trump inability to shut up could keep him in hot water
Former President Donald Trump’s big mouth has undoubtedly helped him politically. But it’s inarguably hurt everyone around him, including the dozens of other defendants in his cases and convicted Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol.
By S. E. Cupp
 