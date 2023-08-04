Scholtens, Toussaint audition for open spots in White Sox rotation

CLEVELAND — Who knows what the White Sox starting rotation will look like in 2024.

Jesse Scholtens and Touki Toussaint would like to envision it shaping up with them in it.

There’s no way to even project what the five will look like. As of today, Dylan Cease would be Opening Day starter. But there’s no guarantee Cease isn’t traded in the offseason.

Michael Kopech, at 27, would seem to have a place. But with a 4.49 ERA an American League worst 63 walks and inconsistencies at a time when he should be firmly established, Kopech is no sure thing, either. Some believe he’s better suited for the bullpen.

The Sox do have a mutual $12-million option for 2024 that includes a $4-million buyout on Mike Clevinger, who started against his former team in the Guardians Friday night. Once thought to be a one year and done guy, in large part because of the off-field distraction he brought after signing as a free agent, perhaps the Sox will consider a pitcher who, per Baseball Reference wins above replacement, is the team’s third-best performer even though he missed a month with biceps inflammation.

There is the free agent market, but the Sox have never dipped into it for big fish in the starting pitcher pond.

And then there are right-handers Scholtens and Touki Toussaint, who are auditioning for consideration with spots afforded them in the rotatation for August and September with Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn shipped out before the trade deadline. Scholtens, 29, was a non-roster invitee to spring training and Toussaint, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Guardians on June 20.

“Why not? They’re throwing the ball great,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “This is their time to shine. Their time to show us I’m one of the five.”

Scholtens is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 17 appearances including three starts and Toussaint is 1-2 with a 3.82 ERA in eight games including four starts.

Scholtens pitched six innings of three-hit, one-run ball with six strikeouts and no walks in a loss to the Rangers Tuesday and will start Sunday against the Guardians. Grifol liked how he navigated through a strong lineup.

“Wish we were winning more but personally it’s been great to get this experience,” said Scholtens, who pitched to a 4.27 ERA in 162 minor league games including 113 starts before making his debut this season.

“I definitely learned that ‘hey, you can do this,’ ’’ Scholtens said. “Spending all those years in the minor leagues there’s always that doubt. Getting this extended opportunity to see what I can do over a couple of months or so, you can see, ‘Hey, it’s in there.’ ”

“Sometimes players, pitchers get evaluated and labeled unnecessarily,” Grifol said. “Those guys have a good opportunity to pitch right now and show us they’re major league pitchers.”

Being effective a third time through the lineup is key for Scholtens, whose four-pitch mix includes a 93-mph four-seam fastball, slider, curve and splitter.

“I have to realize how I get guys out,” Scholtens said. “Not overpowering, but changing speeds and keeping a steady mix. I’m self aware of the stuff I have.”

Toussaint has pitched in 67 games including 29 starts over six seasons with the Braves, Angels, Guardians and Sox. His career ERA is 5.05.

“Every day you step out there is an audition,” Toussaint said.

Grifol said players can develop reputations that shouldn’t stick. He said Toussaint “looks like a guy that is durable enough to take the ball 30 times a year and give us some good innings.”

“Players are continuously working to get better,” Grifol said. “They run into new pitching coaches, they run into new hitting coaches. Sometimes something that hasn’t clicked before clicks now. Players are allowed to get better and I believe he’s one of those guys.”