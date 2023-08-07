White Sox add Brent Honeywell to roster, acquire Naquin in minor trade for cash
Honeywell, 28, was claimed off waivers from the Padres Saturday. He posted a 4.05 ERA in 36 relief appearances.
The White Sox added right-hander Brent Honeywell to the active roster and optioned left-hander Sammy Peralta to Triple-A Charlotte Monday.
Honeywell, 28, was claimed off waivers from the Padres Saturday. He posted a 4.05 ERA in 36 relief appearances. He also appeared in three games for the Rays in 2021.
Peralta, 25, made five relief appearances in two stints.
The Sox also acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin fro the Brewers in exchange for cash Monday, the team said. Naquin will be in the Triple-A Charlotte linuep Tuesday.
The Latest
Gun-rights advocates say it violates not only the constitutionally protected right to own firearms but free speech.
July’s total was the second all-time highest monthly record. The majority of the sales were to in-state residents, which totaled $104.2 million.
The final song of the night was crowd favorite “Give It Away,” illustrating the organic combination of rock, rap and funk that helped earn this band induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The Wolverines were consistently one of the best teams in the Public League under Culbreath.
The Bears were last in the NFL in points allowed in 2022. But with a revamped front-7 and a more experienced secondary, the defense already has a swagger in training camp that has players thinking big. “That we’re going to dominate,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.