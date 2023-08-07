White Sox add Brent Honeywell to roster, acquire Naquin in minor trade for cash

The White Sox added right-hander Brent Honeywell to the active roster and optioned left-hander Sammy Peralta to Triple-A Charlotte Monday.

Honeywell, 28, was claimed off waivers from the Padres Saturday. He posted a 4.05 ERA in 36 relief appearances. He also appeared in three games for the Rays in 2021.

Peralta, 25, made five relief appearances in two stints.

The Sox also acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin fro the Brewers in exchange for cash Monday, the team said. Naquin will be in the Triple-A Charlotte linuep Tuesday.