Wednesday, August 9, 2023
No official plans to announce for SoxFest, White Sox say

White Sox have not held fan convention since 2020

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SoxFest has not been held in the last three years. (Sun-Times photo)

Fans get up close with White Sox players and staff at a recent SoxFest. (Sun-Times photo)

As tickets go on sale Thursday for the Cubs’ annual fan convention, the White Sox were noncommittal about whether they will host SoxFest this winter.

If the winter passes by without one, it would mark the fourth straight year.

There are “no official plans for SoxFest to announce at the moment, but we are working on plans to celebrate fans this winter,” a team spokesperson said Wednesday.

In what form that takes shape remains to be seen. The team announced last October that it would not be holding SoxFest in the upcoming winter “due to several factors,” marking the third straight year without the convention. COVID-19 concerns were cited as reasons in 2021 and 2022.

“We recognize our fans may be disappointed the event will not take place,” the team said in a statement last October. “Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season for updates regarding future plans.”

The Sox were coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory in 2022, when they finished 81-81 after winning the AL Central in 2021. This season has been much worse, with a 46-69 record going into Wednesday’s home game against the Yankees making things worse for a disgruntled fan base that waited patiently through a rebuild, only to see it fail.

The Sox moved the event from the Chicago Hilton to McCormick Place in 2020.

