The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox to name Josh Barfield assistant GM

White Sox also expected to hire Gene Watson, Brian Bannister

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox to name Josh Barfield assistant GM
Josh Barfield. (Getty Images)

Josh Barfield as a player with the Cleveland Indians. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — New general manager Chris Getz has been busy piecing together components to bolster the White Sox front office, including the addition of Josh Barfield as assistant general manager, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times Tuesday.

Barfield, 40, has been the Arizona Diamondbacks’ farm director since 2019 and was a Diamondbacks scout for three seasons prior to that.

Getz was the Sox’ farm director and assistant GM before being named the Sox’ top decision maker.

The Sox are also expected to add Gene Watson to Getz’ brain trust in player development, as well as Giants Director of Pitching Brian Bannister, a former teammate of Getz with the Royals. Bannister is expected to serve the Sox in a similar role.

Watson has close ties to manager Pedro Grifol and Getz. He re-joined the Royals in 2022 as vice president of major league scouting/assistant GM after spending most of the 2021 season as the Los Angeles Angels’ senior advisor to the GM/major league operations.

Watson worked for the Royals from 2006-20, as a major league scout from 2006-08 and coordinator of pro scouting from 2009-11 and director of pro scouting from 2012-17. He was senior director of pro scouting/assistant to the GM from 2018-20.

Robert approaches 40 homers

Luis Robert Jr. is wrapping up an historic season, and while not exactly in blazing fashion — he was 1-for-20 entering Tuesday — he hit his 36th homer in Monday’s 6-1 win against the Nationals and his 37th Tuesday, putting 40 homers within reach with 10 games to play.

“I wanted to [get 40 home runs], and I still want to, but I have to be realistic,” Robert said Monday through translator Billy Russo. “It’s not that I feel good enough with the season I’ve had, but to be honest, I’ve reached most of the goals I had for this season already. Whatever happens the next couple [weeks], it’ll be OK.”

Robert is the only player in club history with at least 35 homers, 35 doubles, 75 RBI, 85 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in the same season. No other player in the major leagues has done that this season.

Robert, 26, has untapped ability,” manager Pedro Grifol said, with 50-homer ability.

“It’s important that he gets as many as he can this year, to drive himself to have a better year next year,” Grifol said. “Because he can do that.”

Lee’s throwing second to none

Grifol raved about catcher Korey Lee’s defense again, citing the trade-deadline acquisition’s blocking, game prep and especially his throwing.

“He can really catch and throw,” Grifol said. “He’s got as good an arm as I’ve seen and I’ve had [Martin] Maldonado and Salvy [Salvador Perez]. This guy can really, really throw.”

Grifol said Lee could compete for the starting catcher’s job next spring. He also said another catcher could be signed or traded for in the offseason.

“That’s a possibility, too. There’s going to be a lot of competition here,” he said.

This and that

When CJ Adams led off the Nationals first with a triple and did not score, it was the first time since George Brett tripled against Ken Kravec on Aug. 7, 1977, that the Sox allowed a leadoff triple and did not allow a run in the first inning, per NBC Sports Chicago’s Chris Kamka.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Cleanup after the storm: Grifol, White Sox try picking up pieces after ‘most painful year’
Nick Nastrini has clearer path to majors with White Sox than Dodgers
Mike Clevinger’s complete game leads White Sox past Nats
White Sox’ Garrett Crochet is back, ‘hoping to finish strong’ before heading into normal offseason
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson aren’t running like they used to
White Sox’ Dylan Cease finishing what Pedro Grifol calls ‘weird year’
The Latest
Former U.S. Gabby Giffords, left, sings happy birthday to Marsha Lee, during a training seminar for gun violence survivors at the Hyatt Conference Center at McCormick Place, Sept. 19, 2023.
Crime
Trauma-healing ‘toolkit’ offered to area residents impacted by gun violence: ‘It gave us a moment of peace’
The event was a collaboration between Survivors Empowered and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who spoke to attendees. The organization is dedicated to saving lives from gun violence.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Reporters try out the new SoundShirt during a rehearsal Tuesday of Lyric Opera’s “The Flying Dutchman.” The shirt allows wearers to “feel” music through vibrations that are activated by sound. | Pat Nabong, Chicago Sun-Times
Music
Lyric Opera’s SoundShirt — a new way deaf, hearing-impaired patrons can experience music
The technology is the first of its kind at any opera house in the world.
By Stefano Esposito
 
More than 300 signs were planted on the lawn across from the Senate side of the Capitol on Tuesday to protest the holds Sen. Tommy Tuberville has on 319 military promotion.
Columnists
Duckworth blasts ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ senator for blocking vote to confirm U.S. attorney in Chicago
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is scorching Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, the “Hillbilly Elegy” author, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. for their holds on military and Justice Department nominees.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Statue of Anne Frank near her home in Amsterdam, where the girl and her family hid for two years before being betrayed to the Nazis.
Columnists
‘It’s YOUR fault if I hate you!’
Bigots like Elon Musk always point a finger at the victims of their baseless prejudices.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Crews remove the pagoda from the Argyle station on West Argyle Street in the Uptown neighborhood on Tuesday.
Uptown
Leaving the station? Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda come down with Red Line renovations
The 10-year-old sign, with its lowercase letters in sans serif font, has drawn mixed reviews in the Uptown neighborhood. “This looks like a ransom note that was cut and pasted from a magazine,” one social media commenter wrote.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 