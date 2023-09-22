The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 22, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox announce additions of Barfield, Bannister and Watson to baseball operations

“Josh is a real rising front office star, Brian is recognized as one of the top pitching minds in the game, and Gene is acknowledged as one of the best talent evaluators in baseball,” Sox GM Getz said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox announce additions of Barfield, Bannister and Watson to baseball operations
Josh Barfield. (Getty Images)

Josh Barfield, White Sox assistant GM. (Getty Images)

BOSTON — The White Sox announced additions to their baseball operations department, including Josh Barfield as assistant general manager, Brian Bannister as senior advisor to pitching and Gene Watson as director of player personnel.

The additions were reported Tuesday and made official Friday before the Sox opened a three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston.

“Josh is a real rising front office star, Brian is recognized as one of the top pitching minds in the game, and Gene is acknowledged as one of the best talent evaluators in baseball,” Sox general manager Chris Getz said in a team release. “I am excited for them to get started working together as we define our new vision for the future and create a path to success for the White Sox organization.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
My fault Sox game not stopped after stadium shooting, interim police superintendent says
White Sox need to play winning baseball down stretch to avoid 100 losses
White Sox’ Tim Anderson pushing toward finish of most difficult season
White Sox reliever Gregory Santos to finish season on IL
White Sox to name Josh Barfield assistant GM
Pedro Grifol, White Sox try picking up pieces after ‘most painful year’
The Latest
Marek Matczuk.
The Watchdogs
Bridgeport bank failure fallout sees key figure convicted of embezzling $6 million
Marek Matczuk, who said he did odd jobs for Washington Federal Bank for Savings and its employees, was given the money on orders of the late bank chief John F. Gembara.
By Tim Novak
 
Screenshot_2023_09_22_at_8.06.28_AM.png
Suburban Chicago
Bomb threats clear Highland Park elementary school two days in a row
Highland Park Police determined Thursday’s bomb threat was not credible and part of a string of threats to public buildings across the country.
By Kate Grossman | WBEZ
 
Christopher Llewyn Ramirez, co-creater and co-director, listens with the rest of the cast to wrestling coordinator Luis “Aski” Palomino during a rehearsal for “LUCHA TEOTL” at Goodman Theatre.
Theater
Destinos brings 17 Latino theater productions to stages across Chicago
The yearly theater festival will bring local and international productions to nearly a dozen venues across the city. Here are some highlights.
By Ambar Colón
 
Courtney B. Vance plays Jeremy Horne, a character loosely based on Chicago swindler Armand Moore, in “HEIST 88.”
Movies and TV
Botched 1988 Chicago bank robbery scheme inspires a movie, ‘HEIST 88’
Showtime film draws from the audacious plotting of Armand Moore, a man who used his skills ‘not as a genius but stupidly,’ a judge said.
By Stefano Esposito
 
United Auto Workers members and supporters picket Friday outside a Stellantis facility in Naperville. The union expanded its strike against major automakers to include 38 GM and Stellantis parts distribution centers in 20 states.
Business
UAW strike spreads to GM, Stellantis parts sites in Bolingbrook, Naperville
The union is pointing to the companies’ huge recent profits as it seeks wage increases of 36% over four years.
By David Roeder and Isabel Funk
 