White Sox announce additions of Barfield, Bannister and Watson to baseball operations

BOSTON — The White Sox announced additions to their baseball operations department, including Josh Barfield as assistant general manager, Brian Bannister as senior advisor to pitching and Gene Watson as director of player personnel.

The additions were reported Tuesday and made official Friday before the Sox opened a three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston.

“Josh is a real rising front office star, Brian is recognized as one of the top pitching minds in the game, and Gene is acknowledged as one of the best talent evaluators in baseball,” Sox general manager Chris Getz said in a team release. “I am excited for them to get started working together as we define our new vision for the future and create a path to success for the White Sox organization.”

