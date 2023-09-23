The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
MLB reschedules White Sox’ game Monday vs. Diamondbacks to Thursday

The White Sox are offering $1 tickets and free parking for Thursday’s afternoon game

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox’ game against the Diamondbacks Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field was moved to Thursday. (Getty Images)

BOSTON — Rain along the East Coast has prompted Major League Baseball to reschedule Monday’s game between the White Sox and the Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field to Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

As MLB’s schedule approaches the final week of the regular season, the change was made to accommodate scheduling.

As a thank you to fans for their support this season, the Sox are offering $1 tickets to the rescheduled afternoon game as well as free parking. Parking lots and gates open at noon Thursday.

Season ticket holders, premium seating ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders with tickets for Monday’s game will receive a credit to their accounts and free tickets for Thursday’s game. All premium seating ticket holders should contact the White Sox premium seating department regarding Thursday’s game.

Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and StubHub, should be initiated at the point of purchase. 


