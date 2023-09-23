MLB reschedules White Sox’ game Monday vs. Diamondbacks to Thursday

BOSTON — Rain along the East Coast has prompted Major League Baseball to reschedule Monday’s game between the White Sox and the Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field to Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

As MLB’s schedule approaches the final week of the regular season, the change was made to accommodate scheduling.

As a thank you to fans for their support this season, the Sox are offering $1 tickets to the rescheduled afternoon game as well as free parking. Parking lots and gates open at noon Thursday.

Season ticket holders, premium seating ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders with tickets for Monday’s game will receive a credit to their accounts and free tickets for Thursday’s game. All premium seating ticket holders should contact the White Sox premium seating department regarding Thursday’s game.

Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and StubHub, should be initiated at the point of purchase.



