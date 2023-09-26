The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Luis Robert to finish season on IL

All-Star center fielder lands on IL with sprained left knee; White Sox recall OF Tyler Naquin from Charlotte

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Luis Robert to finish season on IL
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.’s last hit of 2023 was a home run in a 1-0 victory over the Red Sox Saturday. (AP)

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. watches his solo home run during the ninth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Boston. (AP)

AP Photos

Luis Robert Jr. will finish the season on the injured list after spraining his left knee in the White Sox’ 3-2 win against the Red Sox Sunday.

The Sox announced Tuesday that Robert has a mild MCL sprain and said he is expected to recover with rest and rehabilitation in 2-4 weeks.

Robert exited shortly after coming up sore after a slide into second base to complete his 20th stolen base of the season. He played the outfield in the bottom of the first and then came out of the game and was evaluated Monday in Chicago.

Outfielder Tyler Naquin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Robert’s spot on the roster.

Robert played in 145 games, falling short of his goal of 150. He batted .264/.315/.542 with an .857 OPS.

With 38 homers and 36 doubles Robert had a shot to reach 40 had he reached the 150 games marker. He finishes with a .264/.315/.542 batting line, an .857 OPS, 80 RBI and 90 runs scored. His last hit of the season Saturday traveled only 311 feet but landed near the right field pole at Fenway in the ninth inning of a 1-0 victory over the Red Sox.

Robert joined Magglio Ordonez in 2001 as the only Sox to accomplish 35-plus doubles, 30-plus homers and 20-plus steals in a season. Robert and Mookie Betts are the only players this season with 35 or more homers and doubles.

Naquin batted .216/.294/.371 with three homers and a .665 OPS in 28 games after the Sox acquired him for cash from the Brewers on Aug. 7.

In seven major league seasons with the Indians, Reds and Mets, Naquin batted .264/.318/.444 with 61 homers. He has experience in center field but may be best suited for the corners.

The Sox also transferred right-hander Jimmy Lambert to the 60-day injured list. Lambert, who has been on the injured list since September 4, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle on September 20. He is expected to fully recover in 2-3 months.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Veteran Elvis Andrus believes White Sox manager Pedro Grifol ‘will learn’ from 2023
White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger adds six more quality innings to a quality season
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. has been ray of light in dark season
White Sox starter Jesse Scholtens lands on IL
Dylan Cease hurls gem, Luis Robert Jr. hits 311-foot homer in ninth to lift White Sox
Taking a look at White Sox’ trade-deadline deals
The Latest
merlin_116137228.jpg
Bears
1st-and-10: If C.J. Stroud can do it, why can’t Justin Fields?
While Texans fans can dare to dream with Stroud showing early flashes — 280 passing yards and a 118.7 rating in an upset of the Jaguars — Bears fans are left with an age-old lament: Why is developing a quarterback at Halas Hall always like pulling teeth?
By Mark Potash
 
An Amazon worker drives an electric Amazon delivery van by Rivian around the Amazon warehouse on the Far South Side.
Business
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
The complaint is the result of a years-long investigation into Amazon’s businesses and one of the most significant legal challenges brought against the company in its nearly 30-year history.
By Associated Press
 
Construction begins this fall on southbound Red and Purple line tracks between Belmont and Addison.
Transportation
CTA to begin Red and Purple project’s final stage in Lake View
The final phase begins in October with the replacement of northbound tracks between Belmont and Cornelia avenues. Construction goes through 2025.
By David Struett
 
An alleged flying saucer and alien sighting in Wales is rendered in a child’s drawing seen in “Encounters.”
UFO series ‘Encounters’ won’t sway any skeptics
Netflix documentaries offer intermittently interesting info on four alleged sightings but nothing anywhere near proof.
By Richard Roeper
 
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Bears quarterback Justin Fields after a 2022 game.
Bears
NFL power rankings: The Dolphins used to be the Bears. So what changed?
The teams had been nearly identical for decades, but one started checking crucial boxes while the other floundered.
By Jason Lieser
 