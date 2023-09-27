White Sox inch closer to 100 losses

The countdown continues.

To the much-needed end, that is.

For the White Sox, four games remain after their 3-0 loss to the Diamondbacks before an announced crowd of 14,490 Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox were shut out for the 13th time this season, lost for the 12th time in 17 games and fell to 60-98.

The result leaves the Sox needing to win three of their last four games to avoid 100 losses for the fifth time in franchise history. They close out the season with three games against the Padres this weekend after finishing the series Thursday against the Diamondbacks (84-74), who are battling the Cubs for a Wild Card berth.

The Diamondbacks scored their runs in the third inning against right-hander Luis Patino. D-backs righty Brandon Pfaat (3-9), who entered with a 6.08 ERA, held the Sox scoreless over 52⁄ 3 innings, striking out eight and allowing no walks against a lineup without rested Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson and injured Luis Robert.

Yo’ mo of the same, please

Moncada’s inconsistencies and injury woes from year to have factored in the Sox’ inability to sustain anything significant during their failed rebuild. What Moncada has done in the last 39 games — .310/.347/.514 batting line with six homers, 11 doubles and 22 RBI — is what Grifol is pushing for.

“Probably in the last six weeks or so, this is the guy that we know,” Grifol said. “There’s nothing that he can’t do on the field. We’ve seen it. He can run, can play defense with anybody, got power from both sides, got hitting ability, got walk ability.”

Getting over a back problem has been significant.

“He’s got to go home, reflect on this year, make sure he’s healthy and come back refocused to play this game the way the good Lord gave him the ability to play it,” Grifol said. “And we’re going to stay on him for that. He’s due for a really, really big year. So this is a big offseason for him, and it’s important for us as an organization. We need him on top of his game next year.”

Who’s on second?

Shortstop Anderson played some second base in the World Baseball Classic and Grifol said he has “no doubt” Anderson can play probably anywhere on the field besides catcher. But Grifol also understand if Anderson wouldn’t want to move from a position he’s played his entire career.

Grifol also said Sox haven’t discussed a position change — yet — for Anderson, who has a club option for 2024 that may or may not be picked up.

“He’s got to be willing to do that, though,” Grifol said. “That’s a big part of it. And we have to have a need for him to do that.”

Shortstop Colson Montgomery is the Sox’ top prospect but might not be ready for the majors coming out of spring training. Montgomery could make his major league debut in 2024, however.

This and that

*Dylan Cease, Mike Clevinger and Jose Urena (in order) will start the last three games of the season this weekend against the Padres.

*All available $1 tickets for Thursday’s series finale against the Diamondbacks were sold. All tickets are on the lower level. Parking is free.

