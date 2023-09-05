White Sox claim pitcher Yohan Ramírez off waivers

The pitching-thin White Sox claimed right-hander Yohan Ramírez off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Ramírez, 28, is 1-0 with a 3.67 ERA over 34 1⁄ 3 innings with 31 strikeouts in 26 relief appearances over three stints with Pittsburgh this season. He will report to Triple-A Charlotte.

Ramírez was designated for assignment on September 1. He also made 18 appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Ramírez is 6-4 with a 3.83 ERA, six savesin 97 career relief appearances over four major-league seasons between Seattle (2020-22), Cleveland (2022) and Pittsburgh (2022-23).

The Sox’ 40-man roster increases to 39.

