Tuesday, September 5, 2023
White Sox claim pitcher Yohan Ramírez off waivers

Right-hander will report to White Sox’ Triple-A team at Charlotte

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Yohan Ramirez of the Pirates pitches against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 13. (Getty Images)

Yohan Ramirez of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 13. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The pitching-thin White Sox claimed right-hander Yohan Ramírez off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Ramírez, 28, is 1-0 with a 3.67 ERA over 34 13 innings with 31 strikeouts in 26 relief appearances over three stints with Pittsburgh this season. He will report to Triple-A Charlotte.

Ramírez was designated for assignment on September 1. He also made 18 appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Ramírez is 6-4 with a 3.83 ERA, six savesin 97 career relief appearances over four major-league seasons between Seattle (2020-22), Cleveland (2022) and Pittsburgh (2022-23).

The Sox’ 40-man roster increases to 39.

