Jim Thome remains passionate about roles with White Sox, family

Jim Thome talks to hitting coach Marcus Thames (left) and assistant GM Josh Barfield (right) at White Sox spring Training in Glendale, Ariz. John Antonoff (For the Sun-Times)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jim Thome’s legendary status around White Sox camp is big, larger than the physical stature he carries around his thick, broad-shouldered 6-4 frame.

The “Big Jim” sobriquet has never seen a more appropriate match than for Thome, the Hall of Fame slugger who serves as a special assistant to Sox general manager Chris Getz. Everyone loves talking to Thome, who is generally regarded not only as the nicest guy on the grounds but a knowledgeable hitting resource for big leaguers and prospects alike.

“He has a really, really deep knowledge of hitting. It’s fun to pick his brain,” first-year assistant GM Josh Barfield said. “A lot of guys have special assistant jobs like that after great careers, and you think, ‘OK, cush job, come out and sign some autographs, wear the uniform and stand on the fungo.’ That’s not him. He wants to be involved. He is passionate about this.”

During his 22-year career, Thome, 53, belted 612 home runs – eighth on the all-time list -- and posted a .956 OPS, which got him elected to the Hall on the first ballot in 2018. He 134 homers in a Sox uniform between 2006-09, including his 500th against the Dodgers on Sept. 17, 2007 against the Dodgers, one of a record 13 walk-offs in his career.

“If you had told me I would be working with him one day?” first-year assistant GM Josh Barfield said. “He was someone I looked up to as a kid. The experience he has, his knowledge of the game … he’s such a good listener and good communicator, he can connect with anybody at every level.”

Barfield was heading out to scout a college game recently and Thome asked him where he was going.

“Can I go with you?” he said.

“It’s really, really cool to see someone of his caliber have the energy he brings every day.”

Added to the Peoria native’s list of honors most recently is the Order of Lincoln Award, Illinois’ highest civilian honor for professional achievement and public service.

“What an honor,” said Thome, said from a golf cart, taking a break from making the rounds on the back fields at Camelback Ranch this week. “You feel proud, and you appreciate all the people who have helped you and been part of the journey.”

Humble as they come, Thome is told he is known as one of the nicest, best people to play the game.

“Thank you,” is the reply. “Thank you, thank you.”

“He carries himself with integrity and high character and it rubs off on everybody,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

“He’s one of the most genuine people out there,’’ said Sox outfielder/first baseman Gavin Sheets, who sent Thome video in the offseason asking for help.

“One of the best resources we have at our fingertips,” Sheets said. “He talked to me a lot about mindset. How he was always on the offensive, always on the attack. I needed that. I lost some of that last year.”

Thome is well-credentialed to be a hitting coach, and his name has even surfaced in the past as a potential managerial candidate. But Thome is a family man, too, married with two kids including son Landon, who started on the varsity at Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park last season.

Thome helped coach Lee Milano as a coach, and it’s an experience he cherishes.

“That is so rewarding to be around,” Thome said. “I am so fortunate to be here and stay in the game. But I try to balance both sides.

“I want to make sure I’m around for my kids,” said Thome, whose daughter Lila, 20, wowed a Game 3 of the NLDS series crowd between the Braves and Phillies with a rendition of God Bless America. “I love being around the game. All that stuff works itself out. To pinpoint, ‘Hey I’d like to do this …’ I just know when you give to the game, the game gives back.”

Whatever Thome has to give, the Sox will always be there for the taking.



