Trade buzz effect on Dylan Cease? ‘I’m a fan of it,’ White Sox ace says

PHOENIX -- It’s hard to imagine a player handling constant trade rumors better than Dylan Cease has.

Cease has been asked about being on the trade block since the offseason. The questions carried into spring training and has affected his pitching not one iota. In fact, he is having perhaps his best spring yet.

After striking out eight Reds over 3 1/3 innings of one-run, two-hit ball Tuesday night, he again answered questions about the latest trade talk.

And on Wednesday morning, there were more questions, with national writers joining a scrum at his locker at Camelback Ranch. Does Cease wish general manager Chris Getz would pull the trigger on a deal for prospects just to make it stop?

“No, not really,” Cease, as even keeled and unaffected as ever, said. “It’s exciting to people. It’s good for the game in the sense of, it’s exciting to fan bases. People like seeing it, so I get it. It’s fun and exciting but it’s just not a main focus.

“I’m like a fan with it, just seeing what’s going on. This rumor or that rumor. The only thing I want is to perform well.”

Cease is doing that. Over 8 1/3 Cactus League innings covering three starts, he has allowed two runs on six hits (2.16 ERA) and two walks while striking out 14 batters.

“At this point it’s happened so many times in the last couple months it feels like noise,” he said of the latest — that the Rangers and Padres are involved as interested parties along with the Yankees, Orioles, Dodgers and Giants. “I definitely see what’s being said and people send me stuff and all that, but if I was overly focused on that it would be hard to perform. So I just prioritize performance over everything.”

General manager Chris Getz talked to Cease Tuesday morning because a Yankees rumor was running hot.

“Everybody here knows the business, knows what this is about,” manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday. “And we’ll see where it goes.”

Sources say there wasn’t much to the Yankees buzz, and Getz didn’t want Cease to be rattled on his pitch day.

“He didn’t want to do it but he wanted to make sure it wasn’t on my mind,” Cease said. “But he doesn’t have to worry about that, to be honest. Just give me the ball and I’ll go do my thing.”

Cease, who would be entering his sixth season on the South Side, was asked point blank if he’d rather stay or go.

“I really enjoy Chicago,” he said. “I’ve made a lot of good friendships with this group. It’s been a really good atmosphere [this spring]. To me, there really are no negatives with this. I just want to perform and do my best.”

Opening Day is 15 days away. Cease is penciled in to start. There’s a growing belief it won’t happen at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Tigers. In any case, the talk won’t let up until there is a deal.

“He’s the perfect guy for this,” Grifol said. “He takes this in stride. It doesn’t affect his job, doesn’t affect the way he goes about his business and routine. I mean, you saw him last night. He was just as good as ever, right? Made one mistake all night long and was on top of his game. It doesn’t affect him, it doesn’t affect us.”

