Erick Fedde, Michael Soroka Opening Day candidates as White Sox’ piece together starting rotation

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- With Dylan Cease’s departure, Erick Fedde and Michael Soroka are alternatives 1 and 2 to be the White Sox Opening Day starter.

Fedde was lined up to pitch the second game and Soroka the third. Soroka started an opener with the Braves in 2020 and has been very good this spring.

“We haven’t talked about it yet,” Fedde said when asked about the possibility of facing the Tigers March 28 at Guaranteed Rate Field, only two seasons removed from struggling with the Washington Nationals. “Obviously it’s something that’s very possible. Of course, I would be honored to do it and something I would be very fired up for. Of course.”

Fedde was signed to a two-year, $15 million deal after rediscovering himself in the Korean Baseball Organization, where he was named Most Valuable Player. Manager Pedro Grifol named Cease to start the opener back in January but is holding off now that Cease is a San Diego Padre.

Fedde would embrace the challenge.

“You’re welcoming yourself to a new fan base, and coming back to the big leagues after a while away,” he said. “There would be some butterflies and excitement. The beautiful thing about Opening Day is all 30 teams have hope.”

“If I got that it would be a great honor but it’s not what I’m here focusing to do,” Soroka said. “I’m focusing on the little things that will make me a better pitcher over 30, 32 starts.”

Fedde, Soroka, Garrett Crochet, Chris Flexen head the list of rotation pieces. Also in the mix: a potential acquisition before the season starts; Nick Nastrini, who is starting Sunday against the Athletics; and Drew Thorpe, acquired in the Cease trade.

“There’s a ton of quality, guys who have high-draft capital and shown success in other places,” Fedde said. “It’s a lot of guys who maybe have been pushed aside and we all have a little chip on our shoulder. There are tons of guys that have looked great.

“We understand each other, know what it feels like.”

Thorpe “ready”

Right-hander Drew Thorpe, the No. 85-ranked prospect acquired in the Cease trade, was just traded from the Yankees for Juan Soto.

“Obviously, it sucks being traded twice in three months, but those are big name players,” Thorpe said. “Juan Soto is one of the best players in the game and Dylan Cease was a Cy Young runner-up. They’re really big names, so that’s super exciting being traded for them, knowing that you’re wanted by other clubs.”

Thorpe also said he was “excited” about the deal and the opportunity with the Sox.

Thorpe’s fastball is in the low 90s but his changeup is considered “elite,” general manager Chris Getz said, and he’s developing his sweeper and cutter.

“I feel like I’m there. I feel like I’m ready” for the major leagues, said Thorpe, who earned pitching prospect of the year honors splitting time between the Yankees’ high-A and Double-A clubs last season and was viewed as a possibility for the Padres rotation in 2024. “Had a really good offseason, had a good spring so far. I think I’m ready to go.”

Wilson gets acclimated

Steven Wilson, the major leaguer acquired in the five-player Getz deal, gives Grifol an immediate usable option in high leverage relief innings. Wilson made his first appearance Friday against the Cubs.

“I really don’t know what the construction of the bullpen is yet, I don’t even know which guys are all in the bullpen,” Wilson said. “I’m still getting to know everybody. But, hopefully getting some leverage roles and helping the team win ball games.”

Sox 3, Cubs 2, 8 innings

*Shortstop Paul DeJong (.291) hit his team-high third homer and passed Eloy Jimenez (who did not play for the second day but is “OK” per manager Pedro Grifol) for the RBI lead with his 12th and 13th as the Sox (8-13-1) won their fourth straight. The game was called in the middle of the eighth due to rain, which was light but chilly and steady throughout.

*Right-hander Chris Flexen (2.00 ERA), who figures to make the starting rotation, allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. He embraced the experience of pitching through subpar weather. “Obviously not as sharp as I would have liked,” Flexen said. “Ultimately, got through four innings healthy and got to mix my pitches and work on stuff and continue to build.”

*Lefty Tanner Banks (1.17 ERA) struck out three and walked two in two scoreless innings.

*Right-hander Prelander Berroa, acquired in the trade for Gregory Santos, played catch after missing several days with a sore shoulder.

On deck

Giants at Sox, 3:05 p.m., Saturday, Glendale, NBCSCH, Daulton Jeffries vs. Chad Kuhl