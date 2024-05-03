White Sox' Andrew Vaughn says he (finally) got his timing back

ST. LOUIS – White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn might be out of the woods.

The deep, dark forest that is a month-long slump.

It was no way to start a season.

“It was rough,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said he remained sturdy mentally throughout, and is showing signs of coming around, although he was still looking for his first homer entering the Sox’ series opener against the Cardinals Friday night. Vaughn was batting .308 (8-for-26) with three multihit games in his last six games, however, and had knocked in a run in four of his last five.

“Got the timing back, gotta just keep rocking with it,” Vaughn said.

After reaching base in each of his first seven games, Vaughn went 8-for-63 with 25 strikeouts in his next 17, batting .127/.225/.175 during that span.

“I just put my nose down and went to work in the cage to get things right,” he said.

The personal battle in a slump is not looking at stat sheets. Vaughn was still looking at a .193/.258/.239 hitting line, though.

“I mean, you see it every day on the scoreboard,” Vaughn said. “The numbers are right up there.

“The whole time I was mentally strong about it, though. This game is hard enough. You can’t put more on top of it.”

Mendick scratched

Danny Mendick, the regular third baseman who had played 10 straight days, was scratched from the lineup with low back stiffness.

“It happens from time to time,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “He woke up a little tight. Give him a break and see if we can get him back in there Saturday.”

Braden Shewmake replaced Mendick, who is batting .256/.293/.410 with one home run, in the lineup.

Lynn: Mum’s the word

The Cardinals’ Lance Lynn will bring a spiffy 2.64 ERA into his start against his former team Saturday he had nothing to say about Friday.

“Just like facing any other team,” Lynn said of pitching against the Sox, for whom Lynn went 25-22 with a 4.23 ERA from the midway point of 2021 to the last season’s trade deadline. “Do your homework and get ready to pitch.”

Lynn smiled, but was not in a talkative mood with Chicago reporters at his locker.

“I don’t know if you know this about me, I never discuss another team before I face them,” he said. “I told you that years ago. Nor do I talk about myself much. Nor do I answer questions about other people. So, I don’t know what you were expecting differently today.”

Something about the weather?

“Not a weather man, either,” Lynn said. “But I appreciate you guys coming by.”

OK. How’s the family?

“I don’t talk about my family, and none of your business.

“You guys have a lovely day.”

DeJong’s homecoming

Shortstop Paul DeJong played the first six seasons of his career with the Cardinals, hitting 25,19 and 30 homers in the first three. On Friday, he sat in the visitors dugout for the first time.

“This park is iconic,” said DeJong, an Antioch High School grad. “I spent so much time here. The red seats. The Arch view. The fans are always into it, they always show out. A lot of great memories that I had here and I’m hoping to make some more this weekend.”

