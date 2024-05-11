Garrett Crochet strikes out 11 in White Sox win over Guardians

White Sox starter Garrett Crochet screamed as he walked off the mound following his career-high 11th strikeout of the evening.

Crochet had worked his way into some trouble. After allowing back-to-back singles, there were runners at first and third with two outs. But he maintained his resolve and struck out Cleveland Guardians right fielder Ramon Laureano.

The left-hander was stellar in Friday’s 6-3 win over the Guardians. He threw six scoreless innings, striking out 11 and not allowing a walk. The Sox (11-28) are gaining momentum, having won five of their last eight games.

He’s allowed three runs over 17 innings in his three starts since his rough patch in April. Over a three-game span in April, Crochet allowed 17 runs in 11 ⅔ innings. On Friday, Crochet threw 97 pitches, the most he’s thrown in a game all season.

“It was awesome,” first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. “He’s a special arm out there.”

Crochet started off the season strong with encouraging performances against the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers, but he hit a lull in the middle of April. He was allowing hard contact and wasn’t going deep into games. But through that rough stretch, Crochet stayed true to his pitching philosophy.

Maintaining an aggressive approach in the zone has paid dividends for him.

“I know that I’ve got good stuff and I’ve been feeling really confident with it,” Crochet said. “So just trying to get a strike. One strike, two and that’s kind of why the strikeouts were able to get up tonight.”

Crochet got Guardians slugger Josh Naylor to swing at a fastball out of the zone. Naylor swung so violently that as he whiffed on the pitch, his bat flew out of his hands toward his team’s dugout.

“You can know that a 99 mph fastball is coming, but you still can’t hit it,” catcher Korey Lee said. “That’s the beauty of him, having that power and also having the cutter, changeup and slider in his back pocket.

“We’re going to continue to do what we’ve been doing and keep on hammering it out in between starts and bullpens, we’re going to keep on talking, and we’re going to build off this. It’s a really good starting point.”

Crochet’s average fastball velocity sat at 97.1 mph in Friday’s start. For the season, he’s in the 92nd percentile for fastball velocity, according to Baseball Savant. His stuff continues to play, and he’s starting to show improved command on the mound.

As the innings pile up, Crochet’s velocity continues to remain at high level, despite nearing his career high in innings pitched in a season (54 ⅓ ). Crochet said he talked with the other starters about how they take care of their body, which has helped him on recovery days.

“We need not to forget that this is his first time starting,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “So what he’s doing is incredible and a credit to him of the mindset that he had coming in and the work he put in the offseason to be able to do what he’s doing.”

Crochet said the Sox had to get angry back in April, and the team has, in turn, played some of its best baseball of the season, Crochet included.

“There were a couple of times tonight where they put up a run and then we came and answered right back,” Crochet said. “That’s winning baseball right there. To have that edge on the offensive side, now I feel like we’re kind of firing on all cylinders.”

