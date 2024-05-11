White Sox beat Guardians 3-1, win fourth straight

The White Sox are on an actual winning streak.

Mike Clevinger pitched 4 2/3 innings, Nicky Lopez, Martin Maldonado and Andrew Benintendi each drove in a run, and the Sox beat the Guardians 3-1 on Saturday in front of 26,152 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox have won four straight for the first time this season, and the first time since a seven-game run last June. They can sweep the four-game series Sunday.

Making his second start of the season, Clevinger was considerably better than in his debut last Monday when he allowed four runs (three earned) over two innings in a loss to the Rays. Over 73 pitches, Clevinger allowed four hits and struck out five. The Guardians’ only run off Clevinger was thanks to a fourth-inning Josh Naylor homer.

But that wasn’t even a bad pitch. Naylor reached for a 93.8 mph fastball that was up and outside and poked it into the Sox’ left-field bullpen.

Before the game, Sox manager Pedro Grifol said he expected Clevinger to make some adjustments and feel more comfortable than his outing against Tampa Bay. That would figure, because Clevinger is still not fully ramped up after signing late.

“It was a quick process for him, so I think every time out he’s going to get stronger, his work capacity’s going to increase,” Grifol said. “We’ll have him full-go in no time.”

The Sox offense wasn’t exactly full-go Saturday, but it did just enough in the second inning.

Lopez drove in his first run of the season with a double down the right-field line, bringing in Paul DeJong. Lopez then scored when Maldonado singled for the Sox’ second run.

Benintendi added to the Sox’ lead in the eighth with a sacrifice fly to left that drove in Andrew Vaughn.

Once Clevinger left, the Sox’ bullpen subdued Cleveland, allowing no hits over 4 2/3 innings. Tim Hill threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Jared Shuster followed with two shutout frames. John Brebbia earned the save.