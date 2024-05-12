The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 12, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Pitchers and catchers relationship takes shape amid White Sox win streak

“In that aspect, I’m happy with what our catchers are doing with our pitching staff and the job Drew Butera and [pitchers coach] Ethan Katz and [bullpen coach] Matt Wise are doing preparing for a game,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Pitchers and catchers relationship takes shape amid White Sox win streak
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox

Sox catcher Korey Lee has improved his defensive skills behind the plate. |Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty

On deck: Nationals at White Sox

  • Monday: Trevor Williams (4-0, 1.96 ERA) vs. Chris Flexen (2-3, 4.29 ERA), 6:40 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM.
  • Tuesday: Mitchell Parker (2-1, 2.67 ERA) vs. Erick Fedde (3-0, 3.00 ERA), 6:40 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM
  • Wednesday: Patrick Corbin (1-3, 5.91 ERA) vs. Garrett Crochet (3-4, 4.63 ERA), 1:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Starting pitching has spurred the White Sox’ turnaround as of late. The team is 9-7 in its last 16 games. During that span, starters have allowed 33 runs over 82 ⅔ innings pitched. Sox manager Pedro Grifol credits the catchers for the improved pitching display.

“The starting pitching’s been really good,” Grifol said. “I attribute that to the relationship between the catchers and pitchers that takes a little time. You can have five weeks, eight weeks, 10 weeks of spring training; it’s never the same as when the season starts. When that bell rings, there’s just a little different feel, a little different anxiety.”

Tendencies can only be learned through time and experience working with a starter and building a plan in meetings

The entire Sox staff was new to the organization — or, in the case of Garrett Crochet, a first-time starter — so there wasn’t a foundation to build on, just a blank slate. Catchers Korey Lee and Martin Maldonado have improved their positioning behind the plate and their presentation when they’re calling a specific pitch. Grifol is pleased to see how much the catchers are working to improve play calling.

“The attention to detail has really picked up,” Grifol said. “The recall that [catching coach] Drew Butera is forcing these guys to go through after the game. Just the attention to detail part of it. In that aspect, I’m happy with what our catchers are doing with our pitching staff and the job Drew and [pitchers coach] Ethan Katz and [bullpen coach] Matt Wise are doing preparing for a game.”

John Brebbia’s impact

Entering Sunday’s game, Sox relievers had a 2.34 ERA while limiting opponents to a .180 batting average and .597 OPS entering Sunday’s game.

Reliever John Brebbia has strung together some impressive performances out of the bullpen. After Saturday’s scoreless inning, Brebbia has four scoreless innings in his last six appearances. Brebbia’s season started off shaky after landing on the IL with a right calf strain on April 8 (retroactive to April 6).

“John is very regimented,” reliever Tanner Banks told the Sun-Times. “He’s very good at documenting and tracking. So for him, it’s the same thing every day. Whether he’s the first one out of the pen or the last one, starts his routine at the same time.”

Brebbia utilizes two pitches (a four-seam fastball and slider), but he’s aggressive in his approach and limits miscues. The veteran right-hander has a 30.8% strikeout rate and walks batters just 3.8% of the time.

“He goes right after guys,” Banks said. “He’s a bulldog on the mound. It’s impressive because sometimes, as pitchers, we try to do more than we’re capable of, and he has had a lot of success in this game doing what you see every day with the fastball and slider.”

This and that

First baseman Andrew Vaughn hit his first homer of the season in Friday’s game vs. the Guardians. He added two doubles during the series, breaking out of his early-season funk.

“Hit the ball hard and good things will work out,” Vaughn said.

• Grifol said second baseman Danny Mendick (back tightness) will be on a rehab assignment in the next day or two and play a couple of games in Charlotte.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox beat Guardians for fourth straight victory
White Sox playing it coy on Bryan Ramos
Offense? Injuries? Bullpen? Here's what tops fans' concerns about the Cubs
Garrett Crochet strikes out 11 in White Sox' win over Guardians
Andrew Vaughn hits his first home run of season
Hey, look, the Guardians are good again. How do they do it?
The Latest
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams reacts while leaving the field after the Trojans’ 38-20 loss to UCLA.
Bears
Thanks to Caleb Williams, everything feels different for the Bears this time around
How good is he? Good enough that he might be bad coach–proof.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Food Eating Cicadas
Columnists
Cicadas won't eat you, but you can eat them
Ready or not, trillions of the five-eyed beasties are about to descend — or rather, emerge — upon Illinois.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Two hens spot each other.
Someone in Chicago
Someone in Chicago is looking for other mom friends
Moms benefit from knowing women who not only understand their struggles, but also have kids who get along with their own. I asked some mom friends of mine for advice on where and how to meet other parents.
By Ismael Pérez
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I'm not leaving money to daughter whose boyfriend might steal it
Man isn’t sure whether to tell her now that she’s out of the will.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Gardening-Mother's Day-Better Bouquet
Other Views
The hidden meaning of Mother's Day gifts
Two researchers explain how gift-giving can be a way to show love and approval and strengthen relationships. But sometimes, those gifts send subtle cues, or come with strings attached.
By Chih-Ling Liu and Robert Kozinets
 