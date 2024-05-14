The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Michael Soroka out of White Sox rotation, Brad Keller in

Soroka has a 6.39 ERA in nine starts

By  Daryl Van Schouwen, Staff Reporter, White Sox
   
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox

Michael Soroka of the White Sox throws against the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 12, 2024 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Quinn Harris/Getty

Michael Soroka is out, and Brad Keller is in.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol announced those moves with his starting rotation Tuesday, saying Keller will take Soroka’s turn when the Sox play the Yankees Saturday in New York. Soroka, who is 0-5 with 6.39 ERA in nine starts, will go to the bullpen.

Keller is 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four appearances, including one start.

“We’re excited to do what Keller can do in the rotation,” Grifol said before the Sox’ doubleheader against the Nationals Tuesday.

Acquired with four others from the Braves in the December trade for Aaron Bummer, Soroka was a 2018 All-Star whose career was derailed by two Achilles tears. He pitched in seven games for the Braves last season, posting a 6.40 ERA.

“He’s got some adjustments to make that we feel can really help him,” Grifol said. “We did the same thing with [Chris] Flexen. He pitched out of the bullpen, he threw a couple times, threw the ball great. Now he’s in the rotation.

“Doesn’t mean he’s going to be there permanently. It just means right now, ‘Let’s go ahead and get you back there, make some adjustments, give you the ball, maintain the length, try to not de-train and move forward.’ ”

Soroka has allowed at least one homer in eight of his nine starts and has been tagged for a major league-high (tied) 10 this season, two more than Garrett Crochet.

Flexen and Erick Fedde start Games 1 and 2 Tuesday, and Crochet starts the series finale Wednesday.

Mike Clevinger, Keller and Flexen are slated to face the Yankees, in order, this weekend.

Sox starters are 6-4 with a 3.59 ERA in the last 16 games, a 9-7 stretch that followed their 3-22 start.

The Sox brought up right-hander Justin Anderson from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the 27th man for today’s twinbill.

Anderson, 31, is 1-2 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, four saves and 22 strikeouts over 14 relief appearances with Charlotte in 2024. He made two relief appearances with the Sox this season, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings.

