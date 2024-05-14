The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
White Sox' Bryan Ramos day-to-day with tight quad

Third base prospect exited Game 1 in seventh inning

By  Daryl Van Schouwen, Staff Reporter, White Sox
   
Washington Nationals v Chicago White Sox - Game One

Bryan Ramos of the White Sox advances to third base against Trey Lipscomb of the Nationals during the fifth inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 14, 2024 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty

Third baseman Bryan Ramos exited the White Sox’ 6-3 loss in Game 1 of their doubleheader with the Washington Nationals Monday with left quad tightness and is day-to-day.

Aside from a grimace when he slid safely into third base after advancing from first to third on Nicky Lopez’ single to left, Ramos showed no sign of being hurt. He played an inning in the field before coming out.

“I like Ramos’ aggressiveness on the basepaths,” manager Pedro Grifol said between games of the twin bill. “I didn’t like the fact that he missed a hit and run [sign]. Nicky did a good job there and he missed a hit and run. He made that play a little closer than what it should have been.”

Grifol also noted right fielder Gavin Sheets overthrowing cutoff man Andrew Vaughn and putting a runner in scoring position in the Nats’ three-run fifth. Sheets also dropped Eddie Rosario’s routine fly ball that would have been the third out, extending right-hander Chris Flexen’s first inning to 20 pitches. Flexen, who allowed three runs on seven hits, was pulled after 4 2/3 innings.

The Nationals broke a 3-all tie with three runs against John Brebbia in the eighth.

Soroka demoted to bullpen

Michael Soroka is out, and Brad Keller is in.

Grifol announced those moves with his starting rotation, saying Keller will take Soroka’s turn when the Sox play the Yankees Saturday in New York. Soroka, who is 0-5 with 6.39 ERA in nine starts, will go to the bullpen.

Keller is 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four appearances, including one start.

“We’re excited to do what Keller can do in the rotation,” Grifol said.

Acquired with four others from the Braves in the December trade for Aaron Bummer, Soroka was a 2018 All-Star whose career was derailed by two Achilles tears. He pitched in seven games for the Braves last season, posting a 6.40 ERA.

“He’s got some adjustments to make that we feel can really help him,” Grifol said. “We did the same thing with [Chris] Flexen. He pitched out of the bullpen, he threw a couple times, threw the ball great. Now he’s in the rotation.”

This and that

Infielder Danny Mendick (back tightness) started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte.

*Eloy Jimenez hit his fifth homer in Game 1.

