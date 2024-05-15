White Sox recall OF Dominic Fletcher from Charlotte, acquire Corey Julks from Astros

The White Sox are recalling outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Triple-A Charlotte, the team announced Wednesday,

To make room on the roster, the team is designating outfielder Rafael Ortega for assignment.

The Sox also acquired outfielder Corey Julks from the Houston Astros in exchange for right-hander Luis Rodríguez.

Julks, 28, is hitting .266/.358/.444 with seven doubles, five home runs, 19 walks, 26 runs scored and six stolen bases in 31 games with Triple-A Sugarland this season. Julks was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday.

Julks spent most of the 2023 season with the Astros and hit .245 with six home runs, 33 RBI and 15 steals in 93 games.

Rodríguez, 20, is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in two games with the Arizona Complex League White Sox in 2024.

Fletcher, who made the Opening Day roster as the every day right fielder after coming from the Diamondbacks in a trade for pitching prospect Cristian Mena, was batting .203/.277/.271 when he was optioned to Charlotte three weeks ago.

At Charlotte, he batted .238/.319/.405 in 11 games.

Ortega was 1-for-14 in 14 games for the Sox. He played center field in their 4-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader split against the Nationals Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with a bunt single, walk and run scored.

The Sox host the Nationals Wednesday afternoon.