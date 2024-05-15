The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox recall OF Dominic Fletcher from Charlotte, acquire Corey Julks from Astros

The team designated outfielder Rafael Ortega for assignment to free up the roster space.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen, Staff Reporter, White Sox
   
SHARE White Sox recall OF Dominic Fletcher from Charlotte, acquire Corey Julks from Astros
The White Sox recalled outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Charlotte on Wednesday.

The White Sox recalled outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Charlotte on Wednesday.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The White Sox are recalling outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Triple-A Charlotte, the team announced Wednesday,

To make room on the roster, the team is designating outfielder Rafael Ortega for assignment.

The Sox also acquired outfielder Corey Julks from the Houston Astros in exchange for right-hander Luis Rodríguez.

Julks, 28, is hitting .266/.358/.444 with seven doubles, five home runs, 19 walks, 26 runs scored and six stolen bases in 31 games with Triple-A Sugarland this season. Julks was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday.

Julks spent most of the 2023 season with the Astros and hit .245 with six home runs, 33 RBI and 15 steals in 93 games.

Rodríguez, 20, is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in two games with the Arizona Complex League White Sox in 2024.

Fletcher, who made the Opening Day roster as the every day right fielder after coming from the Diamondbacks in a trade for pitching prospect Cristian Mena, was batting .203/.277/.271 when he was optioned to Charlotte three weeks ago.

At Charlotte, he batted .238/.319/.405 in 11 games.

Ortega was 1-for-14 in 14 games for the Sox. He played center field in their 4-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader split against the Nationals Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with a bunt single, walk and run scored.

The Sox host the Nationals Wednesday afternoon.

Related

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox gain split with Nats; third baseman Bryan Ramos day-to-day with tight quad
Something to build on? Young talent keeps things interesting for White Sox
Michael Soroka out of White Sox' rotation, Brad Keller in
White Sox players say trades are ‘part of the game’
White Sox hoping to have Luis Robert Jr. at game speed by weekend
Nationals-White Sox game Monday night postponed because of rain
The Latest
CFD-01.JPG
3 shot, 1 fatally, outside Englewood store
The three men were in the parking lot of a store when shots were fired about 9:40 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Brownie recipe hits the spot for chocolate lovers
A great dessert to enjoy and share, they’re enough to make your toes curl.
By Abigail Van Buren, Dear Abby
 
WAREHOUSE-051524-01.JPG
Environment
North Lawndale neighbors fight plan to demolish historic buildings, add truck traffic
Century-old buildings may be torn down to make way for another logistics and distribution site, adding pollution, nuisance to a West Side Black community.
By Brett Chase, Reporter, Environmental, Planning & Public Health
 
Calumet10-12-15.jpg
Outdoors
'I don't like no cheaters': Tug engineer catches angler allegedly cheating in tournament
A tug engineer’s quick actions exposed a cheating bass angler, against whom charges have yet to be filed.
By Dale Bowman, Outdoors Columnist
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 15, 2024
By Georgia Nicols, Astrologer
 