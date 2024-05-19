White Sox to DFA Brad Keller

NEW YORK — With right-handed reliever Dominic Leone expected to come off the injured list Monday, right-hander Brad Keller will be designated for assignment, a source told the Sun-Times Sunday.

Keller, the former Kansas City Royals starter signed to a minor league deal during spring training, allowed four solo home runs in his first start replacing Michael Soroka in the rotation against the Yankees Saturday.

Soroka, who pitched four scoreless innings in relief with seven strikeouts Saturday, could return to the rotation, although the Sox could consider other alternatives.

Before Saturday, Keller had made one start and three relief appearances, posting a 4.86 ERA.

“My ttuff felt good; I made some mistakes but just tried to settle in and get as deep in the game as I could,” said Keller, who lasted four innings and was charged with six runs on seven hits while striking out four Yankees in a 6-1 Sox loss. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get into the sixth or anything like that.”

Leone owns a 6.75 ERA in 17 relief appearances.

