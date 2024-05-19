The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 19, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox to DFA Brad Keller

Right-hander allowed four home runs against Yankees Saturday

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox to DFA Brad Keller
White Sox Yankees Baseball

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Brad Keller leaves during the fifth inning of a game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in New York. The Yankees won 6-1. (AP)

Frank Franklin II/AP Photos

NEW YORK — With right-handed reliever Dominic Leone expected to come off the injured list Monday, right-hander Brad Keller will be designated for assignment, a source told the Sun-Times Sunday.

Keller, the former Kansas City Royals starter signed to a minor league deal during spring training, allowed four solo home runs in his first start replacing Michael Soroka in the rotation against the Yankees Saturday.

Soroka, who pitched four scoreless innings in relief with seven strikeouts Saturday, could return to the rotation, although the Sox could consider other alternatives.

Before Saturday, Keller had made one start and three relief appearances, posting a 4.86 ERA.

“My ttuff felt good; I made some mistakes but just tried to settle in and get as deep in the game as I could,” said Keller, who lasted four innings and was charged with six runs on seven hits while striking out four Yankees in a 6-1 Sox loss. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get into the sixth or anything like that.”

Leone owns a 6.75 ERA in 17 relief appearances.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox swept by streaking Yankees as former Sox lefty Carlos Rodon gets win in finale
Eloy Jimenez has his day in White Sox' outfield
Bombers away! Yankees club four solo home runs in 6-1 win over White Sox
Jared Shuster presenting White Sox with 'tough' decision
White Sox run into trouble in series-opening loss to Yankees
White Sox put Bryan Ramos on IL, add Corey Julks and Danny Mendick
The Latest
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Teen shot, wounded in Albany Park
A boy, 15, was in an alley near the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 3 p.m. when someone in a black sedan drove by and shot at him, hitting him in the left leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chris Flexen
White Sox
White Sox swept by streaking Yankees as former Sox lefty Carlos Rodon gets win in finale
Sox starter Chris Flexen lasted four innings, giving up eight hits, including homers to Jon Berti, his first, and Aaron Judge, his 13th.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
TRAUMACLUB-05XX24-12.JPG
Well
Pilsen group encourages positive self-talk, coping skills in young girls: 'It's OK to say you have problems'
Any frustration is welcome after school at GLOW: Trauma-Informed Mentoring for Girls. “This club is the only one we can express ourselves in,” one youth said while the girls create a “zen garden.”
By Mariah Rush
 
BEARSTIX-051824-4.jpg
Bears
Bears season-ticket holders feel blitzed by steep price increases
Some longtime Bears fans were taken aback after the cost of ticket packages rose steeply, even with one fewer game at Soldier Field — resulting in price hikes for some fans of nearly 50% per game.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, on March 1, 2024, in Front Royal, Va. Illinois state employees will get expanded access to the high-priced weight-loss drugs, but that could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.
Letters to the Editor
Weight-loss drug coverage is cheaper than covering the costs of obesity
Obesity causes serious chronic conditions such as diabetes, osteoarthritis and cardiovascular disease. Treating them is likely more expensive than covering the cost of weight-loss drugs.
By Letters to the Editor
 