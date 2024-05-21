For White Sox' Andrew Vaughn, the struggle is real 'but you have to go on to the next pitch'

TORONTO — White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn is not having the season he envisioned, but he’s not alone. Around baseball, bigger name players with bigger expectations have had a rough first month and half, too.

Corey Seager (.247/.338/.371) has a .708 OPS after posting a 1.013 and finishing second in AL MVP voting last season. Alex Bregman (.220/.290/.347) is carrying a .637 OPS. Bo Bichette (.230/.289/.333) has two homers and a .622 OPS. Randy Arozarena is batting .158 with 59 strikeouts, leading the American League. Julio Rodriguez has two home runs. And last season’s AL MVP, Ronaldo Acuna, has three homers and a .717 OPS after posting a 1.012 last season.

On Vaughn’s own team, left fielder Andrew Benintendi is batting .190/.218/.276 with a miserable .490 OPS. Benintendi signed the richest contract in Sox history before last season, a five-year, $75 million deal.

“We’re all humans, first and foremost,” said Vaughn, whose 0-for-4 afternoon with a strikeout in Monday’s 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays dropped his batting line to .198/.253/.302. “Everybody in this game will say hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do. Pitchers are getting a lot better, throwing it a lot firmer, different stuff on the offspeed. It’s a game of adjustments. For all of us, we’re trying to do our best once we get in the box.”

The No. 3 overall draft pick in 2019, Vaughn is a career .250/.308/.408 hitter who hit 15, 17 and 21 homers his first three seasons. Manning a defensive position that demands offensive production, he has three long balls in a team-high 186 plate appearances this season.

“Things come with time sometimes,” Vaughn said. “Definitely every time I go in the box I want to do damage, put runs on the board. That’s how we win games.”

But the struggle is real.

“You have to go on to the next pitch,” Vaughn said. “Do your work in the cage, be headstrong, take the little wins when you can. Hit a rocket [for an out], take that as a positive. I’m hitting the ball hard. You have to keep going, keep the same approach and mindset.”

Since homering twice in a 4-0 win against the Nationals last Tuesday, Vaughn is 2-for-20, including no hits in his last 12 at-bats including four strikeouts. But he says he’s feeling “a little bit” better at the plate as the Sox head into Tuesday’s game in Toronto trying to snap a four-game losing streak on a road trip that started against the Yankees.

“I’m working on some things, kind of in a better spot with my swing, stance, approach,” he said.

Manager Pedro Grifol said Vaughn looks more comfortable of late, so there’s that.

“It became somewhat of a mental block,” Grifol said. “It happens, especially when it happens early in the year. It got to that point where he said, ‘to hell with it I’m not going to worry about yesterday, I’m just going to do what I do and have fun out there.’ And you know what? He’ll hit. I tell him, ‘you close your eyes and wake up in September and your numbers are going to be there. Keep doing what you do.’ ”

Until he comes out of it, the occasional questions will come Vaughn’s way about the struggle. That can grow old.

“Yeah,” Vaughn said. “You just have to keep going. That’s the biggest thing.”

