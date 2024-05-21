The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
White Sox' Eloy Jimenez suffers strained left hamstring strain

White Sox DH will be further evaluated

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Eloy Jiménez

Chicago White Sox’s Eloy Jiménez reacts after grounding out against the New York Yankees, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in New York. (AP)

Adam Hunger/AP Photos

TORONTO — White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez left Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays with a left hamstring strain. Jimenez will be further evaluated, the team said.

Jimenez appeared to be hurt as he crossed home plate on Corey Julks’ two-run single in the fifth inning that gave the Sox a 3-0 lead. Jimenez was pinch-hit for by Gavin Sheets in the seventh inning.

Jimenez, who has a long history of soft tissue injury problems, missed the first two weeks of April after suffering an adductor strain in the third game of the season.

He had two hits Tuesday, raising his average to .231 and his on-base percentage to .669. He has five home runs this season.

